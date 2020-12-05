The following activities will be paused at the Walker Area Community Center in accordance with the Emergency Executive Order 20-99 through Dec. 18: Fitness Center, Aerobics, Pickleball, Rotary, Curling and Hockey.

Contact the Walker Area Community Center at (218) 547-1853 or wacc@arvig.net

Boys & Girls Club is open for essential workers. At this time they are currently full; for future availability call (218) 547-1853.

Calendar winners:

Nov 7: Jesse Kuechle, Benelli camo hat

Nov 8: Wendy Navratil, Benelli hat

Nov 9: Shannon Pfeiffer, Benelli duck blind bag

Nov 10: Larry Thye, Benellie camo hat

Nov 11: Aaron Hemmelright, Stoeger P3000 Defense 12-gauge shotgun

Nov 12: Susan Cleerman, Benelli hat

Nov 13: Jason Pinski, Stoefer P3000 black 12-gauge shotgun

Nov 14: Sarah Ostlund, Benelli camo hat

Nov 15: Gerald Demars, Benelli hat

Nov 16: Bret Wambolt, Benelli duck blind bag

Nov 17: Kevin Kruchten, Benellie camo hat

Nov 18: Jay Fagerman, Stoeger P3000 camo 12-gauge pump shotgun

Nov 19: Al Kaufman, Benelli hat

Nov 20: Kevin Troxel, Stoeger Condor 12-gauge over-under shotgun

Nov 21: Cedrik Gustafson, Benelli hat

Nov 22: Marc Erickson, Benelli camo hat

Nov 23: Jed Shaw, Benelli duck blind bag

Nov 24: Zach Strandlie, Benelli hat

Nov 25: Jay Lindgren, Benelli Montefeltro 12-gauge auto shotgun

Nov 26: Mike Smith, Benelli camo hat

Nov 27: Eric Tiegen, Benelli Nova 12-gauge pump shotgun

