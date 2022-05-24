Laporte’s baseball has not had a lot to celebrate this season as they lost their first eight games of the season. That all changed last week as they closed the regular season winning two of their final three games.
Thursday morning at Bemidji State University, the Wildcats rallied from a 5-2 deficit to beat Red Lake 8-5.
Owen Tisland got the win by allowing just one run over the final four innings. He allowed one hit and two walks while fanning seven.
Wyatt Lahr started the game and left with Red Lake leading 4-2. He pitched well and struck out one and gave up a couple of hits, but the defense let him down.
Bryce Kline had three singles and walked once, Jackson Hartman had a double, single and a walk, Tisland two singles and a walk, with Isaac Clyde, Lahr and Hudson smith each having a hit.
Trailing 4-2 going into the fourth, Laporte scored once when Hartman doubled, stole third and scored on the over-throw.
In the fifth, the Wildcats added two more for 5-5 tie. Grant Hamilton led off with a walk and scored on Kline’s single. Pinch-runner Toby Opsal then scored on Tisland’s single.
Laporte scored the final three runs in the sixth as Clyde got it started with a single and scored on Lahr’s single. Kline followed with a RBI single, Caleb Howg walked, and both would score on wild pitches.
Laporte gets first win
In a home double-header with Cass Lake-Bena May 16, Laporte won the opener 14-6, but fell short in the nightcap 8-7.
Tisland pitched the final two innings to win the first game. Of the seven batters he faced, he struck out five and gave up only one hit.
Lahr started the game and went three innings, leaving the game when it was tied. He gave up a handful of hits and struck out to, with a couple of errors in the mix.
Laporte took control with an eight-run fourth inning after falling behind 4-0. Kline got the inning started with a single followed by Justin Clyde’s single. Jackson Hartman drove in two with a single. Tisland followed with an RBI single, Hudson Smith scored one with a single, Isaac Clyde drove in one with a single, Hamilton then ripped a two-run single with Kline driving in the final run with a single.
Laporte scored five runs in the second for a 5-4 lead. Tisland and Howg both walked followed by Isaac Clyde’s two-run single. Clyde scored on Hamilton’s single, Lahr followed with a RBI double and then scored on a passed ball. In the next inning, Howg singled and scored on Hamilton’s triple.
Hamilton led with a triple and two singles, and drove in four runs. Isaac Clyde, Howg and Kline each had two singles, and Lahr a double. Clyde drove in three runs and Hartman two runs.
The Panthers flipped the switch with a five-run fourth after trailing 5-2. Laporte scored two runs in the top of the fifth but came up one-run short.
Kline pitched the first two innings and was relieved with two outs in the second. Tisland got the final out and pitched the fourth, where he gave up five runs.
Laporte scored a run in the second when Kline scored on Justin Clyde’s single. In the next inning, the Wildcats scored four runs with two outs. Lahr got it started with a free base, Kline ripped a RBI double, followed by RBI doubles by Justin Clyde and Tisland, with Howg driving in the final run with a single.
In the fifth, Howg tripled and scored on Hartman’s double, who then scored on a passed ball.
