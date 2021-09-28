Laporte’s football team scored their first touchdowns of the season, but it wasn’t enough as host Clearbrook-Gonvick won 54-12 Friday night.
Justin Clyde, who finished with 93 yards on 17 carries, scored twice on runs of eight yards in the second quarter and 38 in the third.
Caleb Howg rushed for 72 yards on 17 carries and Richard Mallum ran three times for 11 yards.
The host Bears, who improved to 3-1 with the win, took a 27-0 lead after the first quarter and led 41-0 before Laporte finally got on the scoreboard.
“It was a rough start for us, but the guys played better the rest of the way as we were able to move the ball,” said Coach AJ Dombeck.
Laporte only turned the ball over once, and its defense kept the Bears from scoring on a long time-consuming drive in the fourth quarter.
Clyde also led with 14 tackles, Howg had 11 and one sack, Hudson Smith finished with seven tackles, Isaac Clyde had five and Mallum four.
The Wildcats are 0-4 and this week host 3-1 Nevis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.