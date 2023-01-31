The Eagles extended a two-point halftime lead to as many as 17 points in the second half of Friday night’s home game with Deer River. That lead would not last as the Warriors stormed back to take a one-point lead with a flurry of three-pointers, while Northland couldn’t make a shot.
Over the final couple of minutes both teams exchanged baskets with Northland also making four free throws. Nolan Carlson sank the first two, but it was a pair by Jace Jackson in the closing seconds for the icing on the cake that allowed the Eagles to escape with an 82-79 win.
Coach Chris Carlson said it was a great way to end the week as Northland won all tree games. “This is a big win for us. It was a good atmosphere for a game. The most fans we’ve had in the gym this season.”
Alec Wake led all scoring with 25 points, with brothers Nolan and Aiden Carlson finishing with 24 and 22 points, respectively. Nolan Carlson also had eight rebounds and six assists, while his brother and Wake both had four dimes.
Jackson finished with eight points and seven rebounds, while Liam Wake had a team-high seven assists.
The Eagles have now won 11 straight and improve to 14-1 overall, including 9-0 in Section 7A. They are currently ranked No. 9 in Class A.
Kale Jackson and Ethan Williams each scored 24 points for Deer River, who has lost three straight — all on the road — and fallen to 10-5.
Northland hosts McGregor and Wrenshall this week, and travels to Ogilvie. Next week they are at Bigfork and Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, and host both Silver Bay and Cook County.
Eagles win at home
Three Northland starters scored in double figures as they easily beat Cromwell-Wright 74-34 Jan. 24 in Remer.
Alec Wake led with 22 points, Aiden Carlson scored 17, and Nolan Carlson recorded a double-double with 14 points and 11 assists. Wake also had six assists and four steals, and along with the Carlson brothers all had six boards.
Both Jackson and Liam Wake scored six points, with Jackson pulling down eight boards.
Northland got off to a great start in front of their fans and led 36-17 at the half. They played even better in the second half by scoring 38 points.
Northland beats Barnum
The Eagles opened the week traveling to Barnum Jan. 23 and came home with an 81-54 win.
Aiden Carlson was on fire from behind the arc, making 10-12 three-pointers to lead all scoring with 35 points, which is a career-high.
Alec Wake finished with 15 points and Nolan Carlson scored 13 points. Both had nine assists with Wake also having eight rebounds.
Both Liam Wake and Jackson finished with six points and five boards.
Carlos Beckstrand and Layne Wickstrum both scored 14 points for the Cardinals.
