The Eagles extended a two-point halftime lead to as many as 17 points in the second half of Friday night’s home game with Deer River. That lead would not last as the Warriors stormed back to take a one-point lead with a flurry of three-pointers, while Northland couldn’t make a shot.

Over the final couple of minutes both teams exchanged baskets with Northland also making four free throws. Nolan Carlson sank the first two, but it was a pair by Jace Jackson in the closing seconds for the icing on the cake that allowed the Eagles to escape with an 82-79 win.

