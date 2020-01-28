The Lady Wolves’ winning streak has reached 12 games after they easily beat host Sebeka 72-50 Saturday night.
The Wolves, who currently have a 14-1 record, were led by their three seniors, who each reached double figures.
Bri Raddatz finished with 25 points, Justine Day put in 23 and Megan Benjamin had 12. Benjamin also had 10 rebounds, eight steals and five blocked shots, while Day pulled down eight boards and tied with Emma Deegan and Raddatz for a team-high four assists.
Ally Sea also had a nice game with seven points.
The Wolves jumped out to a 38-22 halftime lead and cruised from there. WHA finished the night shooting 50 percent from the field, including making 5-13 three-pointers.
The defense came up 16 steals as the Trojans turned the ball over more than 20 times.
The Wolves have four games on the schedule this week including traveling to Pine River-Backus and Northland, and hosting both Upsala and Mt. Iron-Buhl, with the former game added to the schedule last week. Both WHA and Mt. Iron-Buhl are ranked in the top 6 QRF in Class A.
Next week WHA is at Nevis and hosts both Pine River-Backus and Browerville.
Wolves win at home
It wasn’t the Wolves best performance, but it was good enough for them to win their 11th straight Jan. 21 in Walker.
Behind a 22-8 run to start the second half, WHA went on to beat Verndale 64-31. The lead would swell to more than 30 points before Coach Jim Lien emptied his bench.
Of the 13 games WHA has won this year, all but one have been by double digits.
Six players scored at least five points with three finishing in double figures.
Day led with 16 points, pulled down eight rebounds, had four assists and blocked three shots.
Raddatz finished with 15 points, had two assists and two steals.
Benjamin recorded her sixth double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds. She also had seven assists, six steals and six blocked six shots.
Both Deegan and Oelschlager scored seven, and Sea tossed in five including a three-pointer early in the second half. Sea led with eight steals and eight assists.
The Wolves struggled to score in the first half, but their defense allowed them to take a halftime lead. Day’s three-pointer at the buzzer gave WHA a 28-17 lead, and they carried that momentum into the second half.
WHA had 14 of their 20 steals in the second half, with Sea, Day and Deegan each making a three-pointer.
Tess Jones and Madison Schmitz led the Pirates with eight points each, while Melissa Hammer scored six.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.