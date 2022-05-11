The Wolves baseball team will play for the first time this week at home, and they are hoping home cooking is a lot better than the away menu.
In their first week of action last week, they dropped double-headers at Pine River-Backus and Nevis, two teams that came in at 5-0 and 4-0 respectively.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley hosts both Cass Lake-Bena and Laporte, two teams who have a combined 0-5 record, while the Wolves are 0-4.
Nevis wins big
The Wolves only managed a combined four hits over two games as host Nevis swept a double-header 11-0 and 24-3 Thursday night.
Tyler Lindow only gave up two hits and struck out 11 in the five-inning first game.
Wyatt Hegg had both hits — a one-out single in the first and a single in the second. WHA’s only other base runner was Logan Watts who reached on an error in the first. That was the only time the Wolves threatened to score, but Lindow struck out the next two batters to end the inning.
Nevis scored four runs in the bottom of the first, three in the second, one in the third and three in the fourth.
Riley Johnson got the start and pitched into the fourth inning. He allowed all 11 runs on six hits and six walks, and struck out two. The defense also committed seven errors.
Jacob Smith pitched the final two-thirds inning and gave up one hit and a walk.
Ian Ahrendt led Nevis with two hits, while Dawson McGee, Cain Mitchell, Eli Klinek, Ward Davis and Austin Ahrendt each had a hit.
In the second game, WHA scored three runs in the first inning off two hits and three errors. Carson Strosahl got it started with a single, Logan Watts reached on a run-scoring error, and Caiden Strosahl belted a double. An error on Alex Daigle’s fly ball scored the second run and Riley Johnson drove in the third run on a misplayed grounder.
Nevis countered by scoring 17 runs in their half of the inning. The Tigers scored five more times in the second and twice in the fourth.
Christian Moe started the game but did not make it out of the first. Of the 13 batters he faced he only gave up three hits, but struggled with his control and walked six. The defense also committed a couple of errors.
Jacob Smith, Caiden Strosahl, Isaiah Agard and Carson Strosahl also pitched, with Agard the only one not allowing a run in one inning of work.
Tigers sweep DH
The Wolves managed only two hits in the first game and three in the second as they opened the season at Pine River-Backus last week.
The Tigers also only had five hits combined, but they took advantage of seven errors, six hit batters and three walks to win the first game 10-0, and 16 walks in the second for a 15-1 win in four innings.
Moe started game one and allowed six unearned runs on two hits and two walks in 1 2-3 innings. The defense committed four errors in the first and two in the second as the Tigers took a 6-0 lead.
The Tigers added a run in the third, one in the fourth and one in the fifth to end the game under the 10-run mercy rule.
Smith, Pfeiffer and Johnson also pitched for WHA. Smith was responsible for three runs on one hit in 1 1-3 innings, Eli Pfeiffer did not allow a hit in one inning of work while striking out one, and Johnson allowed one run in the fifth on a hit batter, stolen base and wild pitch.
WHA best chance of scoring came in the fourth as Logan Hegg led off with a single, stole second and moved to third on Carson Strosahl’s one-out single. Strosahl stole second, but both runners were stranded as the next two batters struck out and hit the ball back to the pitcher.
WHA’s batters struck out nine times and only had one walk.
In the second game, Johnson got the start and only gave up three runs through two innings. He walked the first two batters in the third and was replaced by Pfeiffer, who allowed five runs on one hit and four walks. Taylor and Caiden Strosahl each pitched in the fourth, with Taylor allowing the final five runs on one hit and five walks.
Hegg had two singles and Ficher Smith a single in the fourth. Watts scored WHA’s only run in the fourth on a fielding error.
The Wolves had five strike outs and did not have a batter walk.
