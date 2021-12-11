The Wolves Basketball Booster Club held the first Tip Off for the program at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School Dec. 4.
The story behind Tip Off is that the Basketball Booster Club wants to get the youth basketball program started with a bang and get the young athletes in the gym and have a little fun before the program started.
“We are really trying to get our youth program going strong and excited about basketball,” club members said.
Both high school girls’ and boys’ basketball teams came together with any third- thrugh sixth-graders from the Walker area with high school teams running drills and to have fun.
