Pictured are (from left) TJ Smith, Tom Hansen, Steven Hausken, Ethan Anderson, Gavin Johannsen, Carson Strosahl, Riley Welk, Alex Hein, Kyle Ulve, Jack Slagle, Jackson MacFarlane and Coach Aaron Pfeiffer.
Photo submitted

Members of the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley varsity football team competed at a 7-on-7 tournament July 11 at St. John’s University. There were 10 teams invited with the Wolves scrimmaging against Albany, St. Cloud Cathedral, Paynesville and Kimball Area. Pictured are (from left) TJ Smith, Tom Hansen, Steven Hausken, Ethan Anderson, Gavin Johannsen, Carson Strosahl, Riley Welk, Alex Hein, Kyle Ulve, Jack Slagle, Jackson MacFarlane and Coach Aaron Pfeiffer.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments