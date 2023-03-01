The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys only trailed host Pine River-Backus by two points at the half, but gave up 45 second-half points in a 74-47 loss last week.
Friday night the Wolves traveled to Nevis to face the Section 5A West No. 1 seeded Tigers, and it did not go well. The Wolves fell 93-24 loss, which was their second worst scoring performance of the season.
Nevis dominated from the start — leading 58-12 at the half and probably using their home loss to Cass Lake-Bena a week before as fuel.
WHA turned the ball over 25 times and shot only 19 percent from the floor, while Nevis only had eight turnovers and shot 54 percent. The Tigers also made 15 three-pointers to WHA’s one, were 36-0 on points off turnovers, 31-2 on transition points and 42-14 on points in the paint.
Joe Tande led WHA with six points and six rebounds, with Carter Nelson and Niko Morrow also having six boards. Morrow also had two of the team’s four steals.
Christian Moe scored 20 points against his former team and was one of four players in double figures.
The two conference losses drop the Wolves to 3-10 and 8-17 overall. They are currently seeded No. 7 in Section 5A West, with the tournament kicking off next week. WHA wraps-up the regular season this week hosting Laporte.
WHA falls hard
The Wolves found themselves in a good position when they only trailed host Pine River-Backus 29-27 Feb. 21.
That seemed to ignite the Tigers as they outscored WHA 45-20 in the second half for a 74-47 win.
The Tigers dominated the stat chart, turning the Wolves’ 18 turnovers into 17 points. They also were 15-5 on second-chance points, 13-0 points in transition, 44-24 points in the paint and dominated the boards 51-24.
The only Wolf to finish in double figures was Parker Brock with 11 points. Gavin Oelschlager and Morrow both scored eight, Tande had six points, and Joseph Bieloh scored five.
Both Eli Pfeiffer and Oelschlager had four rebounds, while Vinny Pederson led with four assists.
Rian Struss, grandson of Ann McLarty of Walker, led the Tigers with 22 points. Andrew Bueckers finished with 18 and Jared Hamilton scored 14.
