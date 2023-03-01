The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys only trailed host Pine River-Backus by two points at the half, but gave up 45 second-half points in a 74-47 loss last week.

Friday night the Wolves traveled to Nevis to face the Section 5A West No. 1 seeded Tigers, and it did not go well. The Wolves fell 93-24 loss, which was their second worst scoring performance of the season.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments