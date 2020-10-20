There will be no conference title three-peat for the Wolves this season as their bid to start the season 2-0 came up short Friday night.
Host Warroad, coming off a season-opening 30-0 loss at Mahnomen-Waubun, forced Walker-Hackensack-Akeley’s only turnover at the 12-yard line in the closing seconds to secure a 16-14 win.
WHA, which opened the game scoring a touchdown on their first drive only to fall behind 16-7 going into the final quarter, scored early in the fourth quarter to cut the lead to two. The defense came up with a huge stop on a fourth down play at WHA’s 35 with 6:24 left on the clock.
The Wolves marched down the field, converting twice on fourth-down plays. The first was a 16-yard run by Steven Hausken and the second on Eli Pfeiffer’s six-yard pass to Jackson MacFarlane.
Hausken’s 21-yard scamper set up WHA at the 20 and was followed by Gavin Johannsen’s five-yard run. Two plays later and after the Wolves used their final time out, Pfeiffer went back to pass and once again was under heavy pressure, but this time his arm was hit as the ball left his hand and the pass, intended for MacFarlane in the end zone, was picked off at the 12-yard line with just over 20 seconds to play. The Warriors returned the pick to the 33, and then ran out the rest of the clock.
Coach Aaron Pfeiffer said it was a disappointing loss and they have plenty of things to work on, but overall he was proud of the team’s effort and how hard they fought to the very end.
“They had a good defensive scheme against us. They wanted to take away our running game and force a young quarterback to have to make some good throws,” the coach said. “They also did a nice job of making it hard for us to know what our blocking assignments were. They blitzed a lot. The only consistent running play that we could get much on was a draw, but I think that was made possible by some passes being completed.”
The Wolves will look to get their second win as they travel to Lake Park Audubon Saturday afternoon, a game scheduled last Friday after Cass Lake-Bena cancelled its season because of COVID-19.
For the second week in a row the Wolves had more yards than their opponent with 262, compared to 173 for Warroad. The difference this time, besides the Warriors controlling the line of scrimmage most of the night, was WHA turned the ball over on downs three times, including twice in Warrior territory.
Steven Hausken topped the century mark for the second week in a row with 105 yards on 22 carries and one score. Gavin Johannsen had 35 yards rushing and Mason Schneider was 2-2 on extra points.
Pfeiffer completed 8-16 passes for 118 yards and a touchdown. Carson Strosahl caught five Pfeiffer passes for 77 yards and Jackson MacFarlane had two catches for 46 yards including a 40-yard touchdown reception to open the scoring.
On the defensive side, Strosahl forced Warroad’s only turnover. His interception came on the Warriors’ opening possession that the Wolves turned into a score two plays later on Pfeiffer’s 40-yard bomb to a wide open MacFarlane.
Johannsen and Strosahl led with six total tackles each, Trevor Radke and Kenseth Taylor each had five, Gavin Damar and Clay Nelson both had four. Nelson had the only sack for the Wolves.
The Warriors’ first touchdown came in the second quarter as they used a short punt into the wind to take possession of the ball at midfield. Five plays later Ben Norris scored on a 17-yard tackle-breaking scamper with Gaabi Boucha running in the conversion.
The Wolves took the ensuing possession from their own five and marched down the field before turning the ball over on downs at the 28 just before the half ended.
WHA also turned the ball over on downs to start the second half near midfield as they went backwards on a fourth-down run. Warroad needed only five plays to extend their lead as Boucha scored on a 19-yard run. Quarterback Virgil Iaznicks ran in the conversion for a 16-7 lead with 7:09 left in the third.
A second straight bad kickoff return gave WHA the ball inside their 20. Hausken capped the 85-yard drive with a two-yard pitch from Pfeiffer.
Warroad looked to put the game away by taking the kickoff from their 38 and moving to WHA’s 35 before turning the ball over on downs as Johannsen made the tackle with 6:24 left in the game.
