The eight annual Wolves Football Youth Camp for area kindergarten through sixth-graders is July 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley football practice field.

Join the varsity coaches and players for a fun night of football skills and drills.

The camp is sponsored by Fuller, Wallner Attorneys at Law. Campers will receive a free Camp T-shirt.

Register by contacting Shannon Pfeiffer at (218) 252-0334 or srpfeif@gmail.com

