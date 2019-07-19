The eight annual Wolves Football Youth Camp for area kindergarten through sixth-graders is July 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley football practice field.
Join the varsity coaches and players for a fun night of football skills and drills.
The camp is sponsored by Fuller, Wallner Attorneys at Law. Campers will receive a free Camp T-shirt.
Register by contacting Shannon Pfeiffer at (218) 252-0334 or srpfeif@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.