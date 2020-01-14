Several junior varsity basketball teams from around the area were in Walker Saturday for the inaugural Wolves JV Tournament.
The first game tipped off at 9 a.m. and the final one ended after 7 p.m.
Of the 11 teams competing in three divisions, the Wolves beat both East Central and Mahnomen-Wauben to win the Blue Division.
In the Silver Division, Cass Lake-Bena beat both Bagley and Pequot Lakes, while Perham handled Clearbrook-Gonvick and Grand Rapids for the Black Division title.
WHA then faced East Central first and cruised to a 51-30 win.
Carson Strosahl finished with 23 points. Brad Stenger scored eight, Kenseth Taylor tossed in seven, Kia Ashmore scored four and Logan Watts drained a three-pointer.
Scoring two points were Drew Deegan, Adam Smith and Enrique Fineday.
The Wolves faced Mahnomen-Waubun next and overcame a first-half deficit to win 63-55.
Ashmore led the way with 19 points and Strosahl scored 14.
Both Fineday and Taylor scored nine, Adam Smith had seven points, Watts drained a three-pointer, Stenger made three free throws and Eli Pfeiffer scored one points.
Cass Lake-Bena trounced Pequot Lakes 70-40 in the Silver Division, with Nevis easily beating Bagley to take third.
In the Black Division, Perham edged Grand Rapids 44-38 for the championship, with Pine River-Backus beating Clearbrook-Gonvick by one point.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.