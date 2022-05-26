The Lady Wolves’ 2-1 home win over rival Pine River-Backus was drama-filling and thrilling from the first inning to the final out with the tying run on base.
There were plays at the plate, web gems in both the infield and outfield, controversial calls by the umpires, a couple of costly errors and wild pitches, some walks but not a lot of hits.
Mackenzie Raddatz went distance to get the win, allowing one unearned run on four hits and one walk, while striking out nine.
Her counterpart, Ariana Burns, also gave up four hits and fanned five, but she struggled with her control and walked nine.
Gabby Daigle, Alexa Johannsen, Paige Nornberg and Ava Welk each had singles, while Sierra Wessels walked three times.
The Wolves scored their first run in the second as Johannsen walked after falling behind by an 0-2 count. She moved to second on Daigle’s grounder that glanced off the second baseman’s glove and went out to center field. After a wild pitch moved both runners up a bag, Johannsen scored on another wild pitch.
In the next inning, Raddatz reached on a one-out walk and moved to third on an error and ground-out. She tried to score on a wild pitch, but catcher Kaitlyn Rilea was able to tag her out at home.
A lead-off walk led to a second run for the Wolves in the fourth. Daigle moved from first to third on two wild pitches, and safely slid home on another wild pitch with the pitcher unable to hold onto the ball.
The Tigers only had one base runner reach third through the first five innings. It started with a two-out single in the fourth followed by a stolen base with an errant throw into center field. Ariana Burns tried to score on a wild pitch, but Johannsen’s toss to Raddatz was in time to get the tag out.
In the sixth, the Wolves had two singles, a walk and another runner reach on an error, but they were unable to score. Rilea tagged out both Katryn Smith and Wessels on close plays at home, thanks to great throws from the left fielder and another from the second baseman.
Once in the sixth and another time in the seventh Rilea made diving catches in front of home plate to rob both Daigle and Gretchen Turney of what could have been infield hits.
Nornberg also had a web gem when she robbed Ramsey Tulenchik of an extra base hit. Playing center, she made a diving catch to snare a fly ball for the first out.
Pine River’s only run came in the seventh as Ariana Burns reached on a dropped fly ball. The play happened behind third with Charlee Stewart catching the ball, but the ball came out of her glove when she knocked to the ground by a teammate who was also trying to catch the ball.
A Tigers pinch runner stole second, but Raddatz struck out the next two batters. A single to left field scored a run, but Raddatz got the next batter to hit a soft liner back to her for the final out.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.