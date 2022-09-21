For the first time this season the Wolves scored in the first half, and actually had more yards than their competition, but two turnovers and three other punts allowed host Ada-Borup to take a 20-6 halftime lead.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley senior Logan Watts scored his second touchdown in the second half, but the Cougars scored twice for a 39-12 win.
Coach Aaron Pfeiffer was pleased with the performance on both sides of the ball, but lamented the turnovers once again. “We get rid of them and I believe it’s a different game. We just gave them a short field on three occasions.”
The Wolves’ offense touched the ball six times in the first half, amassing 176 yards, compared to the Cougars’ 175.
The one miscue led to a 14-yard scoring drive, and a long kickoff return led to another. The defense again gave up a couple of big pass plays, but not like the first two weeks.
Watts finished the game with 169 yards on 27 carries behind an offensive line that included Carson Swanson, who was playing for the first time. Joe Hed had three rushes for 23 yards and Enrique Fineday five carries for 22 yards. The Wolves were only 1-9 passing with one pick-six.
Defensively, WHA forced two fumbles and picked off a pass, but they only had one tackle for a loss and two deflected passes. Ficher Smith and Watts each forced a fumble with Eli Pfeiffer and Payden Yeats making each recovery respectively, and Joseph Bieloh picked off a pass after the Cougars drove inside the 20.
In his first game of the season Amani Nason led with seven solo tackles. Jalen Sayers had six solos, Hed and Yeats three each, and Bieloh, Cooper Brovold, Smith, Swanson and Watts all had two solos. Yeats assisted on four tackles, with Smith and Blake Watson both assisted on two.
WHA got the ball to start the game and picked up a couple of first downs, including on a fourth-down play where Fineday got two yards. The drive stalled and WHA was forced to punt near midfield.
Ada-Borup took possession at their 39 after a nice punt return, and methodically marched down the field by converting four first downs. Aiden Marcussen capped the six-play drive with a one-yard sneak, with Marcussen kicking the extra point for a 7-0 lead.
The Wolves started their second series by picking up a first down, but once again the drive stalled. A high snap on the punt led to disaster as the Cougars started their possession at the 14. On the next play, Tristan Triplet took the handoff and ran up the middle for an easy score.
A 40-yard run by Watts on WHA’s ensuing possession set WHA up in great position, but a holding penalty in the backfield backed up the Wolves 16 yards. Once again the Wolves had to punt, and the Cougars only needed two plays to score, capping the 69-yard drive on Marcussen’s 32-yard toss to Cameron Spaeth. Marcussen once again added the extra point for a 20-0 lead four minutes into the second quarter.
On the ensuing kickoff, Sayers was able to get ball beyond the 40, but a fumble gave the Cougars the ball back. The Wolves’ defense held up this time and forced a turnover on downs at the 23.
Once again the offense sputtered and the Wolves had to punt, but Watt’s forced a fumble on the Cougars’ third play and Yeats recovered at WHA’s 38. After a penalty on first down and a three-yard run by Watts on second, Watts took the handoff on second and 12. He cut left, and after breaking a tackle passed the line of scrimmage, Watts got outside the end and turned on the afterburners on a 64-yard sprint. Levi Norvold’s kick narrowly missed, but the Wolves were back in the game.
WHA forced another turnover on Ada’s ensuing possession with Smith forcing a fumble that Pfeiffer recovered at WHA’s 26. A halfback-option pass on first down was wide open, but the pass was off, and two plays later the half ended.
Ada opened the second half with the ball, but WHA’s defense forced a three-and-out. The Wolves took possession after a nice punt and a fair catch at the 25. The Wolves were unable to move the ball and had to punt.
The Cougars marched inside the 20, but Bieloh picked off Marcussen at the 15. Two plays later Brennan Fetting returned the favor and scored on a 22-yard pick-six.
Ada scored the next time they touched the ball with Trenton Sip capping the eight-play 47-yard drive on a five-yard run.
The Wolves got the offense on track on their next possession with Watts running five times for 26 yards, and Hed three times for 23 yards. Watts capped the eight-play drive with an 11-yard run around the right side.
WHA finished the second half with only 60 yards of offense while Ada-Borup had 153.
The Cougars’ final score came from the JV team late in the fourth quarter, setting up the short drive with a blocked punt at the 10.
This week the Wolves play for the first time at Ostlund Field against 1-2 Menahga.
