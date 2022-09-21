Cooper Brovold trips up an Ada-Borup player, but not before he picks up a big gain.
Photo by Dean Morrill

For the first time this season the Wolves scored in the first half, and actually had more yards than their competition, but two turnovers and three other punts allowed host Ada-Borup to take a 20-6 halftime lead.

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley senior Logan Watts scored his second touchdown in the second half, but the Cougars scored twice for a 39-12 win.

