Steven Hausken scampered 45 yards for a touchdown on the second play of the game. Sophomore quarterback Eli Pfeiffer and senior wide out Jackson MacFarlane connected on a 57 pitch-and catch the next time Walker-Hackensack-Akeley touched the ball for another score. On the Wolves’ next series, junior wide out Carson Strosahl scored on a 15-yard pass from Pfeiffer.
All three touchdowns came in the first quarter as the Wolves built a 20-0 halftime lead on their way to a 33-0 win Monday night at Lake Park-Audubon — a game played with field temperatures at only three degrees.
Kai Ashmore and Gavin Johannsen each scored a touchdown in the second half as WHA improved to 2-1 on the season.
The Wolves were scheduled to host Bagley Friday night, but the game was cancelled because Bagley is currently in distance learning mode. Instead, the Wolves will play at Mahnomen-Waubun Saturday afternoon.
WHA finished the night with 217 yards of offense in the first half and 151 in the second. Their only turnover came in the fourth quarter.
“The guys came out really fired up and came to play,” Coach Aaron Pfeiffer said. “The offensive line opened up some running lanes early for Steven and the other guys to run through. The line also did a great job of giving our young quarterback time to throw the ball to our receivers, who did a great job of getting open.”
Coach Pfeiffer said Defensive Coach Mike Anderson came up with great scheme, one that held the Raiders to only 107 yards of offense. “I was very impressed with the defense and how we were able to play a lot of guys.”
The Raiders’ best scoring chance came in the third quarter as they took the kickoff and drove to the Wolves’ 15 before coughing the ball up on a fumble that Kenseth Taylor fell on. WHA then drove 81 yards in eight plays with Ashmore scoring on a 12-yard run.
The next time WHA touched the ball they drove 56 yards, capping the seven-play drive on Johannsen’s one-yard blast.
Hausken finished the night with 173 yards rushing on 18 carries and caught one pass for 11 yards, Pfeiffer completed 7-10 passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns, MacFarlane caught three passes for 73 yards and Strosahl had three receptions for 48 yards.
Ashmore had six carries for 36 yards, Johannsen four carries for 11 yards and Gavin Damar had an 18-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Mason Schneider made 3-5 extra points with one blocked and the other wide right. He also had a 41-yard field goal blocked because of a bad snap and hold.
WHA’s defense forced two turnovers, had seven tackles for a loss and recorded a sack.
Trevor Radke had five solos and eight total tackles, Strosahl 11 total tackles, Taylor eight total tackles and a fumble recovery, Hausken six tackles, Caden Opheim three solos and two assists, Clay Nelson four assisted tackles and a fumble recovery, with Gavin Damar, Ashmore and Ben Lloyd each having four total tackles. Aiden Phillips, a freshman, had WHA’s only sack that came in the fourth quarter.
