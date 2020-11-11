The Wolves scored on a punt return, a pick-six and five times on offense in a 43-8 win at Red Lake Friday night.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley’s defense forced three first-half turnovers — scoring on each one. Red Lake’s only score came midway through the fourth quarter against WHA’s reserves.
Kai Ashmore scored on a punt return, Eli Pfeiffer and Jack Slagle connected on a long pitch and catch and Steven Hausken had a pick-six as the Wolves led 20-0 after one quarter.
Logan Watts had touchdown runs of 16 and 11 yards in the second quarter and Pfeiffer had a short touchdown run as the Wolves extended the lead to 40-0 at the half. Mason Schneider, who made 4-5 on extra points, added the final points with a 32-yard field goal in the third quarter.
WHA finished with 114 rushing yards and 74 passing. Pfeiffer completed one pass for 38 yards and Christian Moe had one pass caught for 36 yards. Ashmore had three carries for 40 yards and Watts five for 28 yards.
Carson Strosahl, Hausken and Devin Johnson each had an interception, with Enrique Fineday and Adam Smith recovering fumbles.
The Wolves opened the game on defense and forced a three-and-out. Ashmore returned the ensuing punt 80 yards for a touchdown.
On the Red Lake’s next series, Strosahl intercepted a pass, and two plays later Pfeiffer found Slagle along the sideline, who broke a couple of tackles to score on the 38-yard pass play.
A short time later Hausken picked off a Red Lake pass and returned it 45 yards for a 20-0 lead late in the first quarter.
The Warriors had a hard time moving the ball throughout the first half, finishing with only 16 yards offense. On their fourth series, they were forced into a punt, but a bad snap led to Trevor Radke tackling the punter at the 20. Four plays later Pfeiffer scored on a one-yard sneak behind center Ficher Smith.
Red Lake coughed up the ball once again on their next possession with Smith recovering the fumble at the 16. On the next play Watts took the handoff from Moe and scored on a 16-yard sweep around the right end.
Fineday recovered a fumble on Red Lake’s ensuing possession, and five plays later Watts scored on an 11-yard sweep around the right side again.
WHA received the kick off to start the second half and marched down the field with Schneider’s field goal.
Red Lake’s lone score came on Orville White’s 58-yard toss to Aaron Charboyea with Hayden Spears running in the two-point conversion.
Leading WHA in tackles was Johannsen with eight, Trevor Radke, Kenseth Taylor and Strosahl each had seven tackles, both Caleb Moore and Bentley Barrick had four, and Smith, Fineday and Carson Swanson each had three.
