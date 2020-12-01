The first time Walker-Hackensack-Akeley played Pine River-Backus, the offense had more than 350 yards of offense while the defense gave up only 160 yards in a 25-22 home win.
The Wolves’ defense also forced three turnovers as they overcame a 12-point halftime deficit back on Oct. 9.
The rematch, a Section 6A playoff game also played at Ostlund Field Nov. 10, was a much different story. The Wolves trailed 8-6 at the half, but this time they were held scoreless in the second half in a 29-6 Tigers’ win.
Pine River ran 61 plays for 301 yards, while WHA had 206 yards on 27 plays. It didn’t help that WHA had 12 players out because of COVID or other factors, and were without three key starters. The Wolves also turned the ball over four times while Pine River had two, but none in the second half.
Coach Aaron Pfeiffer said he was proud of the effort from the 19 guys he had suited up. “It’s not the way we wanted to end the season, and I know we would have benefitted if we had our entire team,” he said. “It was an off night for us, and Pine River had an answer for what we were trying to do.”
Steven Hausken led WHA with 73 yards on 11 carries and Gavin Johannsen ran six times for 28 yards. Eli Pfeiffer completed 3-7 passes for 102, with Hausken catching one for an 80-yard score.
WHA’s defense held the Tigers out of the end zone through nearly two periods. They forced a turnover on downs and recovered a fumble, only to give it right back. A couple plays later the defense came up with a takeaway in the red zone.
On the ensuing possession, Pfeiffer and Hausken connected on a short pass that Hausken took 80 yards for the touchdown. Mason Schneider’s kick hit the goal post, but the Wolves led with 2:43 left in the half.
It took the Tigers only six plays to answer. A blown coverage in the secondary allowed quarterback Irvin Tulenchik to connect with his receiver on a long pass play. A couple of plays later Tulenchik scored on a five-yard run, with Pine River adding the two-point conversion.
There was only one score in the third quarter with Tulenchik and Ryan Struss connecting on a pass play for a 14-6 lead.
Kai Ashmore set up WHA with great field position at the Wolves’ 38, but a penalty backed them up to the 20. The drive went nowhere but Pine River was unable to move the ball. On WHA’s ensuing possession, Pfeiffer’s long pass was picked off inside the 10-yard line.
This time the Tigers drove down the field and scored on Connor Tulenchik’s five-yard run.
The next time the Wolves got the ball they turned it over on their first play near midfield. Connor Tulenchik capped off the scoring with a short touchdown run with the Tigers booting the extra point for the final margin.
