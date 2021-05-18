The Lady Wolves finished the 2020 volleyball season with a 10-1 record and finished undefeated in the Northwoods Conference.
Selected all-conference were seniors Allyson Sea and Abigale Strandlie, and juniors Kali Oelschlager and Katie Sagen.
Named to the honorable mention team were seniors Paige Hildebrandt, Elizabeth Naugle and Aleah Tabbert.
In stat awards, Sea received the digger and highest serve receive percentage; Strandlie the assist and highest serve percentage; Tabbert the highest hitting percentage; Sagen the most kills and most ace serves; and Oelschlager the most blocks.
Karalyn Oberfell received the Most Improved and Wolf awards.
