Photo submitted

The Wolves Youth Wrestling team wrapped up the season Feb. 27 with a Team Take-Down Tournament and Pizza Party for all the young grapplers and their families. The young wrestlers complied a 242-170 win-loss record at 13 different tournaments this season. Pictured are most of the 43 pre-K through sixth-graders — the largest number in more than 10 years, who attended the eight-week long program that began Jan. 6. The youth were coached by Pat Wood and Nick Fisher. This month the Northwoods Youth Wrestling Association kicks off. There are four qualifying tournaments for the region, with Regions held March 28 and State April 3-5.

