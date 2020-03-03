The Wolves Youth Wrestling team wrapped up the season Feb. 27 with a Team Take-Down Tournament and Pizza Party for all the young grapplers and their families. The young wrestlers complied a 242-170 win-loss record at 13 different tournaments this season. Pictured are most of the 43 pre-K through sixth-graders — the largest number in more than 10 years, who attended the eight-week long program that began Jan. 6. The youth were coached by Pat Wood and Nick Fisher. This month the Northwoods Youth Wrestling Association kicks off. There are four qualifying tournaments for the region, with Regions held March 28 and State April 3-5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.