Both Dawson McGee and Ella Henning took first at the Thief River Falls Prowler Invite Saturday.

McGee finished the day with a 3-0 record. He won his first match by fall, his second with an 8-1 decision, and in the final match beat Brody Castonguay of Bemidji 8-6.

