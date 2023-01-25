Both Dawson McGee and Ella Henning took first at the Thief River Falls Prowler Invite Saturday.
McGee finished the day with a 3-0 record. He won his first match by fall, his second with an 8-1 decision, and in the final match beat Brody Castonguay of Bemidji 8-6.
Henning won all three matches by pin fall, including two in the first period, to win gold in the 97-105 girls’ division.
Also placing were Callen Whitney fourth at 145 and Kadin Martin sixth at 120.
Whitney finished the day with a 2-2 record. He opened with a pin in the first period, but lost his second match by fall late in the second. After he won his third match by tech fall he lost the third-place match by pin.
Martin, a seventh-grader, opened with a 6-4 win, and then lost by a 10-0 major in his next match. Martin lost by an 8-4 score in his third match, and in the fifth-place match was pinned.
In team results, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis finished seventh out of 13 teams with 42.5 points. Bemidji took first with 241.5 points and Thief River Falls was second with 191 points.
In the JV Tournament, both Vince Perchuo and Dylan Hedren took first place at 115-123 and 209-224, respectively. Blake Orton was second at 84-93, Caiden Cash fourth at 94-106 and Landon Weeks fifth at 152-159.
Perchuo won all three of his matches, including two by fall, while Hedren was also 3-0 with two pins and the third by tech fall.
Orton went 2-1 with one pin. In his lone loss, he lost 4-1 to Max Ramberg of Fertile-Beltrami, who took first.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.