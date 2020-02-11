The Wrestling Wolves wrapped up the regular season Feb. 4 with a 45-24 dual loss at United Clay Becker.
Dawson McGee, Eli Johnson, Callen Whitney, Alex Hein and Ficher Smith each won their matches with the Wolves forfeiting three others.
McGee opened the dual by pinning Oliver Mikklesen in 29 seconds, the quickest fall of the night. Johnson followed that with a forfeit win and Whitney’s 12-9 decision over Jackson Mikklesen gave the Wolves a 15-0 lead.
After a forfeit loss at 126, Devin Johnson lost an 11-7 decision to Grady Himes. Hein’s first-period pin over Kamron Smith at 138 put the Wolves up 21-9.
The Badgers would win seven of the next eight matches with a double forfeit at 195. The only Wolves’ win was a 5-1 decision by Smith over Tyson Haugrud at 182.
The only two seniors on the Wolves’ team are Kolby Hamblin and Hein. The rest of the roster is made up of mostly freshmen and younger grapplers.
McGee, a freshman, leads the Wolves with 27 wins. Whitney, the only seventh-grader on the team, has 16 wins, Hein 15, Eli Johnson 12 and Hamblin 11.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis goes into the Section 7A Team Tournament with a 3-11 dual record. As the No. 10 seed, the Wolves face No. 7 Mille Lacs Saturday at Royalton.
The Section 7A Individual Tournament is Feb. 22 at Rush City.
