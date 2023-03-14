Wrestling Wolves compete at NYWA Region Qualifier staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Mar 14, 2023 13 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Walker-Hackensack-Aleley-Nevis Youth Wrestlers competed at the Northland Youth Wrestling Association (NYWA) Region Qualifier in Deer River last weekend.The top two qualifiers at district advance to the region tournament in Bemidji March 24-25.First placeKadin MartinCarson JacobChase WhitneyGrant OrtonSecond placeChael WhitneyWyatt StangelThird placeBlake OrtonCash BullockLogan FreemanJayson KruchowskiThere will be two more opportunities in Pine River and Pelican Rapids this weekend for wrestlers to qualify for the Region Tournament. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wrestling Wolves Region Qualifier Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Sports Wrestling And Weightlifting Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Brian Austin Green will 'always support' ex-wife Megan Fox amid her MGK drama Nathan 'Nate' Bixby Mark Shamp Phillip 'Phil' Kelley Walker is one of top 150 Best Small Towns in America to Visit Latest e-Edition March 8, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
