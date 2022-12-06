The Wrestling Wolves opened the season Thursday night at Pine River-Backus, but despite some nice individual performances, they lost both duals.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis opened by facing Deer River and won four of the first seven matches to take a 24-18 lead. Three of the Warriors’ wins were by forfeit, and they would get two more for a 48-34 win.
Blake Orton at 106, Kadin Martin at 120, Dawson McGee at 138 and Callen Whitney at 145 each won pin fall. Ficher Smith had a 16-8 major decision at 170 to cut the lead and Dane Patten won by forfeit at heavyweight.
Orton got a quick take down and four near-fall points before pinning Cameron Stockwell in 1:46.
Martin’s match went nearly the distance. He led 5-2 heading into the third period before he got a take down and the pin in 5:53.
McGee got two quick take downs and the pin over Dylan Gielen in 1:28.
Whitney led Wyatt Gullickson 7-0 until he got him on his back for the pin in 3:23.
Smith led Hunter Rhodes 10-3 after one period and 13-4 but couldn’t get the pin before the tech fall in the third period.
In the match against Pequot Lake-Pine River-Backus, the Wolves came out on top in one match in a 70-5 loss.
McGee won at 138 with a 21-2 tech fall over Hayden Decent.
Other close matches was Orton dropping a 6-0 decision at 106 and Whitney narrowly losing 6-4 to Brady Ruhl at 145.
The Wrestling Wolves lost six other matches to the Road Crew by forfeit and four by fall.
This week the Wrestling Wolves travel to Park Rapids for a triangular at Crookston for an invitational. WHAN’s first home triangular is Dec. 13.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.