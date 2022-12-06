The Wrestling Wolves opened the season Thursday night at Pine River-Backus, but despite some nice individual performances, they lost both duals.

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis opened by facing Deer River and won four of the first seven matches to take a 24-18 lead. Three of the Warriors’ wins were by forfeit, and they would get two more for a 48-34 win.

