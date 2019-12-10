The Wrestling Wolves are young and inexperienced, but as they season progresses they will undoubtedly get better.
In their first action Thursday night at Pequot Lakes, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis fell to Deer River 60-15 and 51-6 to Pequot Lakes-Pine River-Backus.
Dylan Johnson won both of his matches at 106; while Dawson McGee at 113, Alex Hein at 138 and Kolby Hamblin at 195 each went 1-1.
In his first match, Johnson pinned Charles Ikole in 2:17 and won a 4-2 decision over Caleb Swanson in his second.
McGee pinned Nathias Parks in 2:15 of his first match but lost by fall late in the third in his second match.
After losing his first match by fall late in the third period, Hein won his second with a 7-0 decision over Karsen Kinyon.
Hamblin won his first match by a 13-6 decision over Jojo Thompson.
Rookies Callen Whitney and Connor Andress were 0-2, and Aiden Phillips and Jordan Louis were 0-1, while second-year grapplers Nathan Keiser and Ficher Smith were 0-2.
This week the Wrestling Wolves will travel to Park Rapids and Crookston for the Rodd Olson Invite, and next week they go to Virginia, host Blackduck-Cass Lake-Bena and compete at the Big Bear in Cass Lake.
