The Wrestling Wolves won only three of the 14 matches with United North Central in a home dual Thursday night, but there were a handful of other matches they were in that didn’t go their way.
The 64-15 loss drops Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis’ dual record to 1-7.
The Wolves won two of the first three matches to take a 9-4 lead.
Freshman Dawson McGee beat Aaron Lake 4-1 at 106, followed by freshman Eli Johnson’s 12-2 loss to Reed Pinoniemi at 113. In the 120-pound match, seventh-grader Callen Whitney stuck Wyatt Olson midway through the second period.
After sophomore TJ Jasicki pinned freshman Devin Johnson late in the first period at 126, senior Alex Hein faced junior Hunter Skaro in the 132-pound match. Hein got a take down in the first period, two more take downs and an escape in the second for a 6-2 lead.
In the third, Skaro got an escape and take down to cut the lead to 6-5, and then gave up an escape with 40 seconds remaining. Hein went in for a take down as both wrestlers went out of bounds. Hein did not go for the take down on the whistle, but Skaro did and got it. He then rolled Hein onto his back and got the pin with 25 seconds remaining.
The Wolves forfeited three of the next four matches at 138, 145 and 160, with Joel Isaacson pinning Wesley Johnson late in the first period at 152.
Freshman Nathan Keiser faced freshman Logan Torma at 170, and held a 3-2 lead until Torma got a take down and near fall for a 7-3 lead. Early in the second period Torma out-muscled Kaiser for the take down and quickly got the pin.
UNC got pins in the next three matches to extend the lead to 64-9. Junior Vince Dailey pinned senior Kolby Hamblin at 182 in the first period, freshman Ficher Smith was pinned late in the second period by sophomore Torrey Carlson at 195, and eight-grader Dane Patton was pinned by freshman Marcus Peterson at 220 in the third period. Patton only trailed Peterson 2-0 when he got put on his back.
The most exciting match lasted only 17 seconds with eighth-grade heavyweight Connor Andress pinning freshman Justin Gonska. Gonska got a quick take down, but in a flurry Andress rolled Gonska on his back for the win.
This week the Wolves travel to Crosby-Ironton for a triangle, host a triangle with Fosston-Bagley and Nashwauk-Keewatin and are at the Skip Nalan Tournament in Grand Rapids.
Next week the Wolves have only one event on the schedule, the annual WHA Invite set for Jan. 31.
