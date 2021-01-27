The Wrestling Wolves won their second dual of the season Friday night at the Staples-Motley Triangular.
Just two weeks into the season and sitting at 1-5, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis rallied from a 9-0 and 27-12 deficit to beat Osakis 45-27.
Dawson McGee (120) and Callen Whitney (132) each had a pin, Devin Johnson (170) won by an 11-6 decision, and Steven Hausken (160), Ficher Smith (182), Jonny Johnson (195), Jack Myers (220) and Connor Andress (285) won by forfeit.
After losing the first two matches, the Wolves got six points when McGee pinned Lucas Duchene in 20 seconds. Two matches later Whitney pinned Gaven Cimbura in 2:48.
Osakis ended up forfeiting five matches while the Wolves had three.
In the second dual against Staples-Motley, WHAN fell 54-21.
Dylan Johnson (106) pinned Chase Mikel in 39 seconds, Ayomide Ogohdeji (138) stuck Blake Neelan in 4:13 and Smith (182) pinned Hunter Martin in 2:32. Jonny Johnson (195) edged Steven Petrich by a 5-2 decision.
Besides three four forfeits, McGee lost 15-4 to Colbe Tappe, Dalton Wells beat Whitney 9-1 and Hausken lost 10-2 to Logen Weite.
Wolves drop 2 duals
For the third time this season the Wrestling Wolves were on the road for a triangular.
This time the grapplers were at Onamia Jan. 19 to face Mille Lacs and Virginia.
Thanks to four WHAN forfeits, Mille Lacs won 50-30 and Virginia 48-24.
Against Mille Lacs, McGee, Whitney, Hausken, Jonny Johnson and Myers each won by pin fall.
At 126 pounds McGee pinned Creeden Spengler in 58 seconds, Whitney over Cam Wilkes in 4:45 at 132, Hausken over Joe Carlson in 3:15 at 160, Johnson stuck Joe Bistodeau in 3:33 at 195 and Myers pinned Jakob Wind in 1:06 at 220.
Dylan Johnson lost a 9-1 decision to Zach Remer at 106 and Smith lost 11-2 to Nathan Strang at 182.
In the dual against Virginia, the Wolves won three matches by pin fall and one by forfeit, while they lost four by forfeit, two by fall and four by decision.
Whitney (132) pinned Grant Benz in 29 seconds, Smith pinned Miigwen Tuchel late in the third period and Myers (220) pinned Gabe Sundquist in 47 seconds.
Dylan Johnson (106) opened the dual by losing 4-0 to Dutch Hedblom, McGee (126) lost a 6-2 decision to Asher Hedblom, Hausken (160) was beaten 6-2 by Damion Tapio and Jonny Johnson (195) lost 4-2 to Keegan Comer.
