The Wrestling Wolves won their first dual of the season Thursday night and lost the second in a home triangle with Mahnomen-Waubun and Blackduck-Cass Lake-Bena.
Callen Whitney, Devin Johnson and Alex Hein each won by fall, Kolby Hamblin rallied for a slim decision, and Dawson McGee, Jonny Johnson and Ficher Smith won by forfeit as Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis beat Thunderbirds 39-30.
The Wolves won four of the first five matches to take a 24-6 lead. After McGee won by forfeit at 113, Whitney pinned junior Lucas Geray in 54 seconds.
Freshman Eli Johnson only trailed junior Garret Eiynck 5-0 when he got pinned. First-period pins by Devin Johnson at 132 and Hein at 138 put the Wolves ahead by 18 points.
The Thunderbirds got pins in the next four weight classes to take a 30-24 lead. A forfeit win by Jonny Johnson at 182 tied it back up heading into the final two matches.
At 220, Hamblin trailed Shae Yates 8-3 going into the third period as he had not shown much offense up to that point. The three points came after Yates got a take down and let Hamblin up.
Starting in the down position, Hamblin got a reversal and near fall to take a 9-8 lead. An escape by Yates tied it up, but with 20 seconds remaining Hamblin got the take down for an 11-9 win.
Ficher Smith got the final six points with a forfeit at heavyweight.
Against the Bears, Whitney scored the only points with a first-period pin as the Wolves fell 66-6.
Whitney, one of 11 Wrestling Wolves who are between seventh- and ninth-grade, pinned Carter Pater, an eighth-grader, in 1:43.
The Wolves had forfeits at 106, 145 and 152, McGee lost by a major decision, Hein by decision, with Eli Johnson, Aiden Phillips, Hamblin, Ficher Smith and Connor Andress getting pinned by veteran wrestlers.
Big Bear Tourney
Of the five Wrestling Wolves who competed at the annual Big Bear in Cass Lake Friday and Saturday, McGee was the only one to place.
After dropping his first match by tech fall, the freshman won four straight. He recorded a 9-0 major decision, and followed that with a 7-4, 5-2 and 2-0 decisions to move into the medal round. In his next match, McGee was pinned late in the first period by Nolan Reiter of Big Lake, who beat him in his first match.
In the seventh-place match, Daunte Yost of Fertile-Beltrami won by tech fall.
Hein, Devin Johnson and Whitney each went 1-2 at the 45-team tourney, while Smith was 0-3.
Virginia wins 50-30
The Wolves won the final four matches at Virginia Dec. 17, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a big deficit in a 50-30 loss.
Both Phillips and Dane Patton earned their first varsity wins. Phillips pinned Beau Tapio in 2:13 at 182, and Patton pinned Ryan Wenzel in 4:04 at heavyweight.
Johnathan Johnson and Ficher Smith got forfeit wins at 195 and 220, respectively.
Virginia jumped out to a 28-0 lead after taking the first five matches. Dylan Johnson and Whitney both were pinned in the second period, McGee lost by major decision, and there were forfeits at 126 and 132.
Hein’s pin of Steve Niece in 1:29 at 138 got the Wolves on the scoreboard, but the Blue Devils won the next four for a 50-6 lead.
