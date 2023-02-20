The Wrestling Wolves closed out the team portion of the season by going 1-1 at the Section 7A Team Tournament held Saturday in Royalton.
In the opening round, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis won 10 of 14 matches 60-15 victory over Crosby-Ironton.
Cash Bullock, Kadin Martin, Dawson McGee and Gavin Swanson each won by pin fall. Bullock stuck Aedan Fisher in the 113-pound match in 3:35, Martin pinned Michael Anderson in 3:40 at 120, McGee stuck Jason Anderson in 2:42 at 132 and Swanson pinned Kyle Gutzman in 2:29 at 170.
Winning by forfeit were Vince Perucho at 126, Callen Whitney at 145, Ficher Smith at 160, Payden Yeats at 182, Dylan Hedren at 220 and James Allen at heavyweight.
In the quarterfinals, the Wolves faced Long Prairie-Grey-Eagle-Browerville (LPGRB), the No. 1 seed on top half of the bracket. McGee, Whitney and Smith were the only ones who won their matches in a 60-18 loss.
MGee pinned Justin Houdekin 20 seconds at 126, at 145 Whitney pinned Nathan Browen in 39 seconds and Smith pinned Nathan Bitz in 4:52 at 160.
Both Martin and Perucho lost narrow 3-0 and 5-4 decisions at 120 and 126, respectively.
In the Section 7A championship, Royalton won their second straight title with a 39-22 win over LPGEB.
The Individual Section Tournament is Friday at Staples-Motley School, a change from Long Prairie-Grey Eagle School.
