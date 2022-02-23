Several teams converged on Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School Saturday for the Section 7A Team Wrestling Tournament.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis was one of the 10 teams that competed with a trip to the State Tournament on the line. By the time all nine duals were completed, No. 1 seed Royalton won the team title by beating No. 3 Holdingford 40-23.
At the beginning of the event, a moment of silence and a statement was read honoring Tyler Moening, who passed away by accident on Super Bowl Sunday in Mexico. Moening, a 2001 WHA graduate, wrestled for the Wolves at heavyweight and made it to State his senior year. He was also a wrestling official for several years and returned to Walker every year to help out with the Walker Youth Wrestling Tournament.
The Wrestling Wolves, the No. 9 seed, faced No. 8 Blackduck-Cass Lake-Bena in the first of two opening-round duals, losing 51-24. The Wolves were open in eight weight classes and won one by forfeit, but of the five matches they competed in, they won three.
At 120, Dawson McGee won by pinning Sawyer Stroeing in 26 seconds.
Devin Johnson won the 195-pound match by pinning Nayahtae Lausche late in the third period.
In the heavyweight match, Phillip Crocker got put on his back in the first period
Riley Johnson won the 170-pound match by forfeit.
Nate Keiser was tied with Tyreese Goodman 2-2 entering the third period of the 220-pound match. Goodman got a reversal and near fall for a 6-2 win.
At 160, Payden Yeats trailed Shayne Swedberg 4-1 entering the second period when he got pinned.
In the other first-round dual, Ogilvie beat Crosby-Ironton 64-16.
The quarterfinals had Royalton beating Blackduck-Cass Lake-Bena 56-21, Staples-Motley edging Deer River 33-28, Holdingford crushing Mille Lacs 62-15 and LPGA-Browerville beating Ogilvie 53-16.
In the semis, Holdingford and LPGA-B finished in a 32-32 tie with Holdingford winning by criteria with three pins. Royalton beat Staples Motley 54-21 in the other semi.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.