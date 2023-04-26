WHA Wrestling Awards

WHAN wrestlers receiving awards were (from left) Ella Henning, Dawson McGee, Gavin Swanson, Dylan Hedren, Callen Whitney, Payden Yeats, Kadin Martin, Ficher Smith and Devin Johnson. 

 Photo submitted

The Wrestling Wolves wrapped up its 2022-23 season with many state, conference and team awards handed out during an award’s banquet April 16..

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis had a successful season, finishing with a 10-10 dual record, seven selected all-conference and two making it to the State Tournament. There were also significant milestones reached during the season by a few wrestlers.

