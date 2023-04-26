The Wrestling Wolves wrapped up its 2022-23 season with many state, conference and team awards handed out during an award’s banquet April 16..
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis had a successful season, finishing with a 10-10 dual record, seven selected all-conference and two making it to the State Tournament. There were also significant milestones reached during the season by a few wrestlers.
The five seniors recognized by Coach Colby Marich and his staff were Brody Isaacs, Devin Johnson, Nathan Keiser, Dawson McGee and Ficher Smith.
McGee, a two-time State participatnt, finishes his career with 142 wins, which is the third most in school history. He also was named all conference and received several other awards including most take downs with 71, escapes with 18, wins with 42 and MVP.
Isaacs finished his career with a 5-4 record, Johnson was 17-38, Keiser 38-54 and Smith 77-46. Johnson received the Mark Holleran Award that is given each year to the wrestler for their perseverance, while Smith was named all conference, and received the Sweat Award and a 75-win pin.
Ella Henning, a seventh-grader, was selected All-State for finishing in third place and was selected all conference with a 24-12 record. She also received the Most Pins Award with 19.
Also selected all conference was sophomore Payden Yeats who finished third at Sections, while freshmen Dylan Hedren and Kadin Martin, and sophomore Callen Whitney were selected to the all conference honorable mention team for placing at Sections. Whitney also received a 75-win pin.
Freshman Gavin Swanson was named the most improved wrestler as he finished the season with a 20-14 record.
Seventh-grader Cash Bullock took home the Most Reversals Award with 28.
Receiving letters were the five seniors, all the award winners, along with Blake Orton, Vince Perucho, Danny Holt, and managers Makenzie Martin, Julia Shock and Vada Yeats.
Participation certificates were given to James Allen, Colton Haas, Mac Holly, Easton Holt, Carson Jacobs, Sammy McCarthy, Grant Orton, Landon Weeks and Chase Whitney.
