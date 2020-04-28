I would like to start off by saying I hope this finds you all well and safe. These are some crazy times we are in and who knows what the immediate future looks like for any of us.
Unfortunately, we are unable to have a banquet this year, but I wanted to thank all the wrestlers for a great season of Wolves Wrestling and thank those who made it possible.
Thank you to our shirt sponsors: Orton Oil, Maximum Motors, Walker Home Center, First National Bank, Shear Image, Norm’s Auto and Pikedale Lodge. I would also like to thank those that made the Wolves Invitational and the Wolves Elementary Tournament a success — the Booster Club, the Athletic Department, Dean Morrill and The Pilot-Independent for all of their continued support, and our trainer Anne for everything that she does for our team and our athletes success.
I would like to thank my coaching staff and their families for everything that goes into their jobs — both seen and unseen. Jon Rowell, Gary Walworth, Dave McGee, Ryan Koopman, Bill Erickson, elementary coaches Pat Wood and Nick Fisher. Thank you gentleman for everything you give to Wolves Wrestling.
Lastly, I would like to thank the families, my managers and the wrestlers for all the time and effort that you give to this program. A special shout out to my wife and my parents for supporting me and our program this season.
The Wrestling Wolves finished the season with 3-12 dual record. There were 19 tournament place winners and five who placed at section. Dawson McGee took second and was a state participant. Alex Hein took fifth, Dane Patten sixth, Wes Johnson sixth and Drew Fields sixth.
McGee was also all-conference (wrestlers placing first or second at sections) and the four all-conference honorable mention (wrestlers placing third through sixth) were Hein, Patten, Johnson and Fields.
This is the 12th consecutive season that the Wolves have qualified an individual for the state tournament and the 18 out of 21 years since I have coached here.
Letter winners are McGee, Dylan Johnson, Eli Johnson, Callen Whitney, Devin Johnson, Hein, Wes Johnson, Nathan Keiser, Patten, Connor Andress, and managers Maddy Wynn, Marissa Sheran and Rylee Carlson.
In varsity awards Whitney had the most pins (10), Hein the most escapes (22) and takedowns (39), McGee the most wins (32), most reversals (26) and Most Valuable award. The Sweat/Hardest Worker award went to Smith, the Mark Holleran Inspirational honor to Hein and Eli Johnson the Most Improved award.
JV award winners were Riley Johnson (Hardest Worker), Payden Yeats (Most Improved) and Ayomide Ogohdeji (Most Valuable).
In closing, I would like to say thank you to our seniors Alex Hein and Wesley Johnson. These young men will be missed and we wish them the best.
We bring back a very young team and we are very excited for next season. If we get back to any normalcy this summer, we encourage the wrestlers to be in the weight room at least twice a week and try to get some mat time.
Coaches, managers, wrestlers and families, I again thank you for everything you did to help Wolves Wrestling have another successful season.
