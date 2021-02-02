The Wrestling Wolves hosted their first three-team meet of the season Friday night hoping to improve upon their 2-8 dual record.
Aitkin and Fosston-Bagley only had one open weight class combined while the Wolves had several, as they lost both duals 56-21 and 55-18.
In the first dual of the night, Fosston-Bagley won 10 of the 13 matches, including seven by pin fall. The Wolves did get pins by Dylan Johnson (106) and Hausken (160), a decision by Whitney (132) and Dawson McGee (120) winning by forfeit.
Johnson led Koltyn Larson 10-0 after the first period and got the fall with 33 seconds left in the second. Hausken pinned Jayve Thompson in 49 seconds and Whitney beat Zach Thompson by a 5-0 decision.
In the dual with Aitkin, the Wolves won four matches, including two by pin fall, and lost four by forfeit. Hausken pinned Dan Decent in 1:39 and Jonny Johnson (195) stuck Jacob Espeseth in 3:40.
Dylan Johnson scored his only points in the second period on a near fall and was able to ride John Pelarski for the entire third period for a 3-0 win. Whitney also won by decision, jumping out to a 7-2 lead and held on for a 10-7 win over Kenny Erickson.
Aitkin also held on to beat Fosston-Bagley 41-36, after nearly blowing a huge lead. The Brawlers trailed 35-12, but won four straight matches by pin fall to take a 36-35 lead. In the final match, the Gobblers got a fall to eke out the win.
Wolves drop 2 duals
The Wolves had a handful of wrestlers win their matches, but they still lost both duals Jan. 26 at the Holdingford triangular.
In the first dual against Ogilvie, WHAN won six matches but also had to forfeit four in a 46-35 loss.
Whitney (132), Smith (182) and Patten (285) each won by fall, McGee (120) and Jonny Johnson (195) won by forfeit and Dylan Johnson (106) took his match by tech fall.
Dylan Johnson beat Beau Hudoba, 16-1, Whitney pinned Aydan Peterson in 2:37, Smith stuck Ethan Houtsma in 3:00 and Patten pinned Riley Lambert in 1:05.
In the second dual, the Wolves had four forfeits and won five matches.
Dylan Johnson scored a 13-2 major decision over Wyatt Pilarski to begin the dual. McGee pinned Evan Petron in 1:52, Whitney won an 11-5 decision over Jaxon Bartkowicz, Hausken pinned Luke Bieniek in 4:40 and Devin Johnson stuck Evan Lichy in 2:50.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.