The Wrestling Wolves hosted their first meet of the season last week with both Staples-Motley and United North Central in town.
Seniors Dawson McGee, Ficher Smith and Nathan Keiser each went 2-0 for Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis, while seventh-grader Kadin Martin, sophomore Callen Whitney, freshman Gavin Swanson, sophomore Payden Yeats and freshman Dylan Hedren were 1-1.
Facing Staples-Motley first, the Wrestling Wolves had four open weight classes and fell 43-30.
The Cardinals jumped out to a 21-0 lead as seventh-graders Blake Orton and Cash Bullock were each pinned at 106 and 113 respectively. Martin lost by a 7-2 decision to Jack Carlson at 120, with the Wolves open at 126.
At 132, McGee pinned Caden Dobson in 1:02, and Whitney scored a 10-2 major decision over Riley Reese at 138.
After forfeits at 145 and 152, Swanson lost by a 10-1 score at 160 to extend the Cardinals’ lead to 37-10.
At 170, Smith jumped out to a 6-1 lead over Luke Bjerga after two periods on his way to a 12-3 win. Yeats followed by pinning Jacob Becker in 3:07, and Keiser did the same in the first period at 195 to cut the lead to 37-26.
Hedren had the most exciting match of the dual as he led 6-0 after one period and 12-3 heading into the third. He was unable to get the pin, but did win with a 17-3 major decision over Adrian Gomez.
The Cardinals’ final points came at heavyweight as WHAN was open.
Against the Warriors, WHAN once again had four open weight classes, and won five matches, but only two by fall in a 51-21 loss.
Martin pinned Rhett Anderson in 2:58 at 120, McGee won by a 9-3 decision over Aaron Lake at 132, Swanson beat Riley Livingston by a 6-3 score at 160, Smith pinned Eli Roiko in 5:52 and Keiser beat Shawn Hendrickson 6-4 at 195.
Whitney was on course to get a win over Wyatt Olson as he led 10-7 in the third period, but he was spent and ended up getting pinned. Hedren also suffered a narrow loss, falling by a 3-0 score to Cooper Hasbargen.
This week the Wolves travel to Fargo for a two-day tournament, and the following weekend go to Ogilvie.
