The Wrestling Wolves hosted their first meet of the season last week with both Staples-Motley and United North Central in town.

Seniors Dawson McGee, Ficher Smith and Nathan Keiser each went 2-0 for Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis, while seventh-grader Kadin Martin, sophomore Callen Whitney, freshman Gavin Swanson, sophomore Payden Yeats and freshman Dylan Hedren were 1-1.

