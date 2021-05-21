Wrestling Wolves received awards at honors banquet.
The Wrestling Wolves recently held their post-season banquet where Coach Colby Marich presented awards to many of the wrestlers and managers, and thanked those for helping with the program during a difficult season.

The Wolves’ dual record was 5-21, with Marich stating that they would have won eight more duals for sure with one more match win.

Two wrestlers placing at Section were sophomore Dawson McGee second and eighth-grader Callen Whitney third, with McGee advancing to the 2021 State Tournament. It was the 13th consecutive year that a Wolf made it to State.

Letter winners were Dylan Johnson, McGee, Reese Mowell, Whitney, Payden Yeats, Josh Leko, Steven Hausken, Ficher Smith, Dane Patten, Connor Andress, Nathan Keiser, Philip Crocker, and managers Vada Yeats and Julia Schock.

The team’s two managers along with Johnson (19-37 record) and Hausken (33-22) were recognized as the team’s four seniors.

Coach Marich also thanked the Booster Club, Kevin and Kim Johnson, and Angel Rettke; assistant coaches Gary Walworth, Dave McGee, Austin Smith, Bob Leko, Bill Erickson and their families; elementary coaches Pat Wood and Nick Fisher and others who helped with the program; his wife and parents; Andress Chiropractic for the water bottles; and Dean Morrill with The Pilot-Independent.

Other award winners

Wins: McGee, 25-9, and top 8 at State

Pins: Hausken, 12, 20-9 record

Takedowns: McGee, 40

Escapes: McGee, 21

Reversals: Whitney, 20, 20-10 record

Sweat (hardest worker): Smith

Mark Holleran Award: Mowell

Most Improved: Johnson, 19-37 overall record and 15-14 as a senior

Most Valuable Sophomore: McGee

