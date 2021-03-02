Dawson McGee, Callen Whitney, Steven Hausken and Ficher Smith each won both their matches in a home triangular with Park Rapids and Virginia Thursday night.
Dylan Johnson and Nathan Keiser each were 1-1, while Josh Leko won by forfeit in his only match.
Smith currently leads Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis with 15 wins, Hausken and Whitney each have 14, McGee 13 and Johnson 12.
The Wolves lost to Virginia 51-21 in the opening dual, and later that night dropped a 46-36 decision to Park Rapids.
In the first match against Virginia, Johnson and Dutch Hedblom traded reversals several times. Johnson scored the final two points with five seconds remaining for a 12-10 win after Hedblom got a take down only a few seconds earlier to tie the match.
The 113-pound match was just as exciting as McGee held on for a 4-3 decision over Jackson Kendall.
The Wolves lost the next two by forfeit to fall behind 12-6. In the 132-pound match, Callen Whitney trailed Connor Morcom 2-0 heading into the third. Whitney used a reversal and near fall with about 20 seconds left for a 4-2 win.
Virginia won the next three matches to take a 24-9 lead, including two by fall and one by forfeit.
In the 160-pound match, Hausken trailed Jacob Burress 2-0, but in the second period rolled Burress on his back to win by fall in 2:49.
The Wolves’ final win came by Smith at 182. Miigwen Tuchel, who Smith beat earlier this season in nearly the same fashion, was leading 2-0 and was controlling the match. That all changed late in the third period as Smith scrambled to get a reversal and rolled Tuchel on his back for a pin with 12 seconds left on the clock.
In the next match, Keiser had Zade Bennett on his back in the second period, but didn’t get the call. Keiser still led 6-5 until Bennett got a take down with a minute remaining and was able to ride Keiser out for the win.
Facing Park Rapids in the final dual of the night, the Wolves hoping to knock off their nearest rivals. The Panthers won four matches with pins and three others by forfeit, while the Wolves had two wins by fall and won four other by forfeits.
Johnson lost a 10-2 decision to Robby Sherk in the 106-pound match, but McGee pinned Wrigley Clark in 2:48 at 113. Whitney got the second pin by sticking Jarrett Galzki in 39 seconds of the 132-pound match.
The Panthers won the next three matches to take a 34-12 lead. Hausken (160), Leko (182), Smith (195) and Keiser (220) each won by forfeit, but the Panthers got pins at 170 and heavyweight to secure the win.
