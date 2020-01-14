Despite jumping out to a big lead on the road Jan. 7, the Wrestling Wolves were unable to hold on and fell 42-39 at Red Lake County Central.

The loss drops Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis to 1-6 in duals.

After dropping the first match by forfeit, the Wolves won the next six to take a 33-6 lead. Dawson McGee and Callen Whitney won by forfeit, Eli Johnson got a 9-2 decision at 126, Devin Johnson and Drew Fields each won by forfeit at 132 and 138 respectively, and Alex Hein pinned Oscar Duden in 1:49 at 145.

Wesley Johnson, Nathan Keiser and Aiden Phillips each lost by fall at 152, 160 and 170 respectively. Jonny Johnson’s forfeit win at 182 put WHAN up 39-24.

A forfeit loss at 195 was followed by Zach Howard pinning Ficher Smith and George Duden pinning Dane Patton.

McGee currently leads the young team with 13 wins. Whitney has nine, Hein seven and Eli Johnson five.

The Wrestling Wolves have a busy next couple of weeks with duals, invites and triangles on the schedule. This week they host United North Central Thursday night and are at the Thief River Falls Invite Saturday.

Next week they travel to Crosby-Ironton for a triangle Jan. 21, host a triangle with Fosston-Bagley and Nashwauk-Keewatin Jan. 23, and compete Jan. 25 at the Skip Nalan Tournament in Grand Rapids.

