Ficher Smith won both his matches, while Dawson McGee, Steven Hausken, Josh Leko and Dane Patten each went 1-1 during Thursday night’s triangular with United Becker County and Grand Rapids.
The Wrestling Wolves lost to UBC 42-30 and Class AA Grand Rapids 70-6. The Thunderhawks also beat UBC 64-18.
In the first dual with UBC, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis won five matches and lost four by forfeit. Two other wrestlers were unable to compete.
McGee (120) used a take down and three-point near fall for a 5-0 lead over Zach Cole, and got the pin in 55 seconds.
Trailing 36-6, Hausken (160) pinned Ethan Anderson in 1:25. Leko followed with a forfeit win at 170.
In the 182-pound match between Smith and Carston Hamre, Smith used a take down in the first period and reversal in second to take a 4-0 lead. In the final period he rolled Hamre onto his back for the pin.
Patten (220) trailed Blake Bigger 5-2 entering the third period, but used a reversal to get the pin in just seven seconds that cut the lead to 36-30 heading into the final match that Connor Andress lost to Wyatt Dunham.
Against Grand Rapids, Smith recorded the only points for the Wolves on a disqualification by senior Tyler Prebeck, who slammed Smith to the mat on his back and neck area in the final seconds of the third period after Smith had taken a 5-3 lead.
It was the third illegal move Prebeck used in the match. The first came on a back suplex early in the second period that made the score 2-1 in favor of Prebeck.
After the illegal suplex, Smith used a reversal to take a 3-2 lead. Prebeck got an escape in the final 20 seconds to tie the match going into the third.
Smith, a sophomore, chose the down position to start and third, but Prebeck was called for an illegal grasp that gave Smith another point. Prebeck then gave up an intentional escape and, with about 25 seconds remaining, picked up Smith and slammed him onto his neck and back area once again, with the official stopping the match immediately.
Besides the DQ, three points were also taken away from the Thunderhawks.
McGee and Hausken both led their matches in the third period only to lose.
McGee, facing Justin Jobe, who came in ranked No. 5 in the state in the weight class, used an escape and take down at the end of the second period to grab a 3-0 lead. The Nevis sophomore dominated the match up to that point and should have been given another take down in the first period.
In the final period, Jobe got an early escape, but McGee continued to control the match until with under 10 seconds, McGee stumbled backwards and Jobe put him on his back for a take down and three-point near fall for a 6-3 win.
Hausken fell behind 5-0 to Cayden Lehman in the opening period. In the second he got a reversal, two near-fall points, gave up a reversal, and in the final five seconds recorded another reversal and two more near-fall points to take an 8-7 lead.
In the final period, Lehman scored a reversal, got Hausken on his back and got the pin with about a minute left in the period.
Oyo Ogundeji (145) lost a 10-1 decision to Zach Wilke, while Dylan Johnson (106), Reece Mowell, Patten and Connor Andress each lost by pin fall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.