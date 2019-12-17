Four of the six Wrestling Wolves who competed Saturday at the Rodd Olson Invite in Crookston brought home some hardware.
Senior Alex Hein took second at 138, freshman Dawson McGee fourth at 113, senior Kolby Hamblin fifth at 182 and seventh-grader Callen Whitney fifth at 120.
Hein went 1-1 on the day in a weight class that had only four wrestlers. He won his first match with a 12-5 decision and in the title match lost by fall in the second period to Braxton Volker of Crookston.
McGee went 3-2 on the day with all three wins by decision. In the third-place match, McGee and Hunter Gruchow of West Central faced off with Gruchow surviving with a third-period fall.
Hamblin went 2-2 with a pin in his first match and a 16-4 decision over Braxton Saewert of New York Mills in the fifth-place match.
Whitney lost his first match but won two of his next three. He had a pin 33 seconds, lost a 7-3 decision in his next match and in the fifth-place match pinned Spencer Ness of Crookston in 3:55.
Junior Dylan Johnson had Nick Peters of New York Mills on his back in the 106-pound fifth-place match but didn’t get the call, and Peters ended up winning with an 8-5 decision.
Eli Johnson finished 1-2 at 113. He got a third-period pin in his win but in his match lost 9-4 to McGee.
West Central Area won the 11-team tourney with 176.5 points, 10.5 points ahead of New York Mills. In third place was United North Central with 157.5 points. The Wolves finished 10th with 54 points.
Twelve other Wolves competed in the JV tournament with two taking first, four in second place, four third and two in fourth.
Dane Patton and Ficher Smith took first; Devin Johnson, Nate Keiser, Ayomide Ogohdeji and Aiden Phillips second; Connor Andress, Jonathan Johnson, Wesley Johnson and Payden Yeats third, and Drew Fields and Riley Johnson fourth.
Wolves fall at Park Rapids
The Wrestling Wolves won five of the nine matches they wrestled, but it was the five open weights that allowed host Park Rapids to win 54-30 Dec. 10.
McGee, Whitney, Eli Johnson, Hein and Hamblin each pinned their opponents, with Hamblin’s fall coming in just 12 seconds.
WHAN won four of the first six matches to take a 24-12 lead. McGee pinned Gunner Zeitz in 61 seconds at 113, Whitney got his first varsity win with a fall over Eli Burton in 1:12 at 120, Johnson pinned Matt Dahring in 3:17 at 126 and Hein stuck Lucas Kritzeck in 61 seconds at 138.
The Panthers won the next five matches, four by pin fall to grab a 42-24 lead. Hamblin’s pin at 195 over Tristan Hill cut the lead to 12 points.
In the final two matches, rookies Smith at 220 and Conner Andress at heavyweight were each pinned in the first period by veteran grapplers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.