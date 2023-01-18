The Wrestling Wolves won their first two duals of the season last week, and besides accomplishing the fete in front of their homes fans, they got some extra incentive from their head coach.

Colby Marich made a bet with his team that he would do 100 push-ups if the Wolves beat either Mahnomen-Waubun or Blackduck-Cass Lake-Bena. Instead of accepting the bet, the team went double or nothing.

