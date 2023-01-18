The Wrestling Wolves won their first two duals of the season last week, and besides accomplishing the fete in front of their homes fans, they got some extra incentive from their head coach.
Colby Marich made a bet with his team that he would do 100 push-ups if the Wolves beat either Mahnomen-Waubun or Blackduck-Cass Lake-Bena. Instead of accepting the bet, the team went double or nothing.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis opened by trouncing the Thunderbirds 57-18, and followed that by mauling the Bears 55-15.
Blake Orton, Cash Bullock, Dawson McGee, Callen Whitney, Ficher Smith, Gavin Swanson and Payden Yeats all went 2-0, while Vincent Perucho, Brody Isaacs, Nathan Keiser, Dylan Hedren and James Allen were each 1-1.
In the first dual against Mahnomen Waubun, the Wolves got pins by Orton and Bullock at 106 and 113 respectively to jump out to a 12-0 lead. The Thunderbirds won the next three matches to take a 15-12 lead, but it would be short-lived.
McGee won by forfeit at 138 and Whitney got a pin in 19 seconds at 145 to take the lead for good. After Landon Weeks dropped a 1-0 decision at 152, the Wolves won the final six matches. Smith won by a 9-3 decison at 160, Swanson pinned his opponent in the first at 171, Keiser won by forfeit at 182, Yeats and Hedren both had first-period pins at 195 and 220 respectively, and Smith won by forfeit at heavyweight.
Against the Bears, the Wolves won the first three matches with Orton and Bullock at 106 and 113 respectively winning by forfeit, and Perucho won 10-2 at 120 pounds.
Isaacs and McGee also won by forfeit at 132 and 138, Whitney won by tech fall at 152, Smith got a 9-0 major at 160 and Swanson by forfeit at 170 for a 43-6 lead.
The Bears won three of the last four matches, with Yates winning by forfeit at 220. The closest match was Keiser dropping a 4-3 decision to Derek Nason at 195.
This week the Wrestling Wolves travel to Crosby-Ironton for a quad, Fertile-Beltrami for a triangle and Thief River Falls for a tournament. Next week they are at the Holdingford Tournament.
