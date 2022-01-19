Wrestling Wolves to host 2 quads this week by Dean Morrill Editor dmorrill@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Jan 19, 2022 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Wrestling Wolves have a busy schedule this week as they host two quads and travel to Thief River Falls for a tournament.Last Friday, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis traveled to Ogilvie for a quad, where they faced Holdingford, Pine City-Hinckley-Finlayson and Ogilvie.The Wolves won only five matches in their dual with Ogilvie, losing 51-27.Callen Whitney (132) pinned his opponent in the first period, Nathan Keiser (220) won by a 1-0 decision, while Dawson McGee (126), Ficher Smith (170) and Riley Johnson (182) won by forfeit.WHAN lost six matches by forfeit, two by pin fall and one by decision.Against Pine City, the Wolves fell 53-27, once again losing six matches by forfeit.McGee, Joe Hed (195) and Phillip Crocker (285) each won by fall, Smith won by a 13-10 decision and Reese Mowell (132) won by forfeit.The Wolves also lost to Holdingford 54-26, with results not posted in time for this issue.Next week, WHAN hosts their annual Wolfpack Invite. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wrestling Wolves Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Wolf Ogilvie Sport Game Forfeit Holdingford Wrestling Ficher Smith Opponent Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Corrine Erickson Kevin Allen GoFundMe account set up for family of Corrine Erickson Robert Ammerman Kileen Zubke Latest e-Edition Jan. 19, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
