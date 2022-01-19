The Wrestling Wolves have a busy schedule this week as they host two quads and travel to Thief River Falls for a tournament.

Last Friday, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis traveled to Ogilvie for a quad, where they faced Holdingford, Pine City-Hinckley-Finlayson and Ogilvie.

The Wolves won only five matches in their dual with Ogilvie, losing 51-27.

Callen Whitney (132) pinned his opponent in the first period, Nathan Keiser (220) won by a 1-0 decision, while Dawson McGee (126), Ficher Smith (170) and Riley Johnson (182) won by forfeit.

WHAN lost six matches by forfeit, two by pin fall and one by decision.

Against Pine City, the Wolves fell 53-27, once again losing six matches by forfeit.

McGee, Joe Hed (195) and Phillip Crocker (285) each won by fall, Smith won by a 13-10 decision and Reese Mowell (132) won by forfeit.

The Wolves also lost to Holdingford 54-26, with results not posted in time for this issue.

Next week, WHAN hosts their annual Wolfpack Invite.

