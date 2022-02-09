Wrestling Wolves win four matches, lose 57-24 at United Clay Becker by Dean Morrill Editor dmorrill@pilotindependent.com Feb 9, 2022 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In their second to the last dual of the season, the Wrestling Wolves fell 57-24 at United Clay Becker Friday night.Those picking up wins were Dawson McGee, Callen Whitney, Devin Johnson and Nate Keiser.McGee improved to 28-4 with a win by forfeit at 120. Johnson (195) and Nate Keiser (220) also won by forfeit.Whitney won his 20th match of the season with a pin over Jackson Mikkelsen at 132.In the closest match of the night, Ficher Smith lost by a 3-2 decision to Xavier Strehlow at 160.The Wolves forfeited six weight classes and lost three others by fall.In their final dual of the regular season, the Wolves host Nashwauk-Keewatin-Greenway Thursday. The Section 7A Team Wrestling Tournament is Feb. 18-19 at WHA School. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wrestling Wolves Walker Pilot Pilot Independent Nate Keiser Devin Johnson Callen Whitney Sport Wolf United Clay Becker Dual Jackson Mikkelsen Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Jay Kennedy Lorraine Schmitz Gerald 'Jerry' Roeser Outing cabin fire results in one arrest Ann Collins Latest e-Edition Feb. 9, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
