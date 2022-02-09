In their second to the last dual of the season, the Wrestling Wolves fell 57-24 at United Clay Becker Friday night.

Those picking up wins were Dawson McGee, Callen Whitney, Devin Johnson and Nate Keiser.

McGee improved to 28-4 with a win by forfeit at 120. Johnson (195) and Nate Keiser (220) also won by forfeit.

Whitney won his 20th match of the season with a pin over Jackson Mikkelsen at 132.

In the closest match of the night, Ficher Smith lost by a 3-2 decision to Xavier Strehlow at 160.

The Wolves forfeited six weight classes and lost three others by fall.

In their final dual of the regular season, the Wolves host Nashwauk-Keewatin-Greenway Thursday. The Section 7A Team Wrestling Tournament is Feb. 18-19 at WHA School.

