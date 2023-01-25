The Wrestling Wolves won four straight duals last week and have now won six of their last eight to improve their overall record to 6-8.
Thursday night Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis went on the road and took down Fertile-Beltrami 40-22 and Pelican Rapids and 39-36.
Six Wrestling Wolves who won both matches were Kadin Martin at 120, Dawson McGee at 126, Callen Whitney at 145, Ficher Smith at 160 and 170, Josh Leko at 182 and Payden Yeats at 195. Both Gavin Swanson at 160 and Dylan Hedren at 220 were 1-1.
Pelican Rapids won the first two matches and four of six to take a 21-9 lead. The Wolves, however, won five of the next seven to take a 39-30 lead with only one match left.
Martin got the Wolves first points with a 6-4 decision and McGee followed with a pin in the first period. Whitney, Smith and Leko each won by fall, with Yeats and Hedren winning by forfeit.
Against Fertile-Beltrami, the Wolves once again lost the first two matches, but then won seven of the next eight to take a 40-16 lead.
Martin won with a 15-2 major decision, while McGee, Whitney and Smith each won by fall. Swanson, Leko and Yeats all got forfeit wins.
The Wrestling Wolves are at the Holdingford Tournament this week, and host the Wolfpack Invitational next Friday.
Wolves win 2 duals
The Wrestling Wolves beat both Crosby-Ironton and Nashwauk-Keewatin at a triangle Jan. 17.
WHAN won 11 of 14 matches to crush Crosby-Ironton 61-6 and came out on top in 12 of 14 matches to beat Nashwauk-Kewatin 72-12.
Ella Henning (106) and Cash Bullock (113) won both of their matches by pin. Brody Isaacs (132), McGee (138), Swanson (160 and 170) and Lego (182) each were 2-0 with one pin.
Martin (120 and 126) and Whitney (145) both were 2-0 with one win by decision and the other by forfeit. Yeats (195) won both of his matches by forfeit, Daniel Holt (120) and Hedren (220) each were 1-0, and both Devin Johnson (152) and Smith (160 and 170) went 1-1.
