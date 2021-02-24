The Wrestling Wolves won their third dual of the season by beating host Mahnomen-Waubun 48-27 Feb. 16.
Dawson McGee, Payden Yeats, Steven Hausken and Connor Andress each won by pinfall, with Dylan Johnson and Ficher Smith earning decisions. Reece Mowell, Callen Whitney and Dane Patten each won by forfeit.
The Thunderbirds won four matches by forfeit and one by decision.
Johnson got the Wolves’ first points with a 5-2 decision over Dominick Neisen at 106 pounds. In the next match McGee pinned Beau Sumdahl midway through the third period.
Yeats got his first varsity win at 152 pounds by pinning Colton Stock in 1:33, which gave the Wolves a 27-18 lead. Two matches later Hausken (170) stuck Sophie Rojas in 62 seconds.
Smith followed with a 5-0 decision over Nikowa Fortier, while Nathan Keiser lost by a 10-3 decision to Blake Geray at 195 pounds.
In the heavyweight match, Andress pinned Payton Stock in 2:56.
In the Wolves’ second dual of the night, Blackduck-Cass Lake-Bena held on for a 48-32 win.
The Bears won seven of the first nine matches to grab a 42-8 lead, but the Wolves won four straight to make the score close.
McGee won by technical fall over Draiden Clarin at 113 pounds, and Whitney had a 5-3 decision over Jordan Howard at 138.
The Wolves forfeited matches at 120, 132, 145 and 160.
In the 170-pound match, Hausken pinned Gage Dunn in 40 seconds, with Smith, Keiser and Patten following with forfeit wins.
Johnson, Mowell, Yeats and Andress each lost by fall.
Wolves at Saturday Tri
The Wolves competed at just their second Saturday Tri of the season, traveling to Crosby-Ironton to face both the Rangers and Rush City-Braham Tigers.
In the first match against Crosby-Ironton, the Wolves fell 48-27.
Dylan Johnson (106) and Phillip Crocker (220) each won by fall in the first period. Johnson pinned Michael Anderson in 40 seconds and Crocker got Ben Gripentrog on his back in 60 seconds.
McGee (113) won by 4-1 decision over Dillion Barna, and Whitney and Keiser each won by forfeit.
The Wolves lost two matches by forfeit and six others by pinfall.
The Wolves were so close to getting their fourth dual win of the season against Rush City, but they narrowly dropped two decisions and forfeited another match in a 36-27 loss.
Johnson (106) won by forfeit, McGee (120) pinned Kellen Gorman in 63 seconds, Hausken (160) beat Jesse Eklund by a 5-4 decision, Smith (182) pinned John Cacioppo in 1:20 and Crocker (220) pinned Jace Allerton in 38 seconds.
Whitney (132) lost to Isaak Coolidge by an 11-9 decision and Keiser (195) fell 5-1 to Masyn Longren.
