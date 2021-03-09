The Wrestling Wolves wrapped up its regular season with dual wins over Nashwauk-Keewatin-Greenway and Red Lake County Central Saturday afternoon in Walker.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis began the day beating the Spartans 39-13 and followed that with a 48-13 win over the Mustangs.
In the first dual, Dawson McGee (113) and Callen Whitney (132) both won by fall, Steven Hausken (160) won by decision, Reese Mowell (126), Josh Leko (170), Ficher Smith (182) and Dane Patten (285) each won by forfeit, with Dylan Johnson (106) and Nathan Keiser (220) each losing by decision.
In the first match, Johnson scored a take down midway through the third period to tie up the match, but with about 12 seconds left Brennan Perkovich got a reversal for an 8-6 win.
McGee followed with a pin in 3:31 over Hunter Milstead for his 60th career win.
Two matches later and with a 12-3 lead, Whitney pinned John Duffy early in the second period after jumping out to a 4-0 lead in the first period.
In the 145-pound match, easily the most exciting of the day, Payden Yeats and Carter Wilson went back and forth, with each one scoring take downs, reversals and near falls. Yeats led 8-7 early in the third and had Wilson on his back a couple times in the third period, but Wilson countered and got the pin with two seconds left on the clock.
Two matches later, Hausken held on to beat Aiden Duffy 10-7. Hausken led 4-0 after the first period and 7-2 entering the third. He scored an escape and take down to extend the lead to 10-2, only to give up a reversal and near fall late in the third period.
Keiser fell behind Mason Marx 7-1 in the first period of the final head-to-head match. In the second period Keiser put Marx on his back twice, but couldn’t keep him there long enough to get any near falls points. Keiser got an escape late in the second period, and in the third chose the down position, but never could get an escape.
Against RLCC, the Wolves won eight matches, including one by fall and seven via forfeit.
At 106, Johnson pinned Eli Magnell in 2:39 after jumping out to a 13-1 lead.
McGee, Mowell, Whitney, Hausken, Lego, Patten and Andress each won by forfeit.
Smith dropped a 15-5 major decision to Tristyn Ferguson and Keiser lost a 4-2 narrow decision to Paul Dehate.
The Section 7A Team Tournament starts Thursday with only the top eight teams competing. The 3-19 Wolves currently sit in 10th place right behind 8-8 Blackduck-Cass Lake-Bena.
WHAN narrowly loses
In the Wrestling Wolves’ final road trip of the season Thursday night, they narrowly lost to both Fertile-Beltrami and host Pelican Rapids.
The Wolves fell 39-30 to Fertile-Beltrami and 36-30 to Pelican Rapids.
Against Fertile-Beltrami, McGee, Hausken, Leko, Smith and Keiser each won by forfeit. The Falcons won five matches by fall and one by forfeit.
The closest match was at 138 as Whitney lost a 3-0 decision to Wesley Ramberg.
The Wolves won three matches by fall, two by forfeit and lost three by forfeit and four others by decision.
Johnson pinned Jackson Peasley in 1:24 at 106 and McGee followed with a fall over Jed Carlson in 4:27.
Reece Mowell lost an 8-7 decision to Daniel Diaz at 126 and at 138 Whitney dropped an 11-3 decision to Sebastian Centeno.
Trailing 24-12, Hausken pinned Kayden Holt in 3:06 at 160, and Leko’s forfeit win tied it up.
In the 182-pound match, Smith lost a 13-6 decision to John Ziebell, and Jacob Willits won by forfeit at 195.
Keiser got those points back at 220, but in the final match Patten fell 9-2 to Abraham Gonzalez.
Wolves drop home duals
The Wolves faced both Deer River and Pine River-Backus-Pequot Lakes in a triangular March 2.
While they were very competitive against the Warriors, losing only 39-28, WHAN won only one match in a 70-4 loss to the Brawlers.
Against Deer River, the Warriors won five of the first seven matches to grab a 30-7 lead. Tate Evans pinned Dylan Johnson late in the first period for six points at 106.
McGee earned four points with a 9-0 major decision over Charles Ikola at 113.
Deer River won the next two matches by forfeit and pin to increase its lead to 14 points. At 132, Whitney scored a 10-4 decision over Nathias Parks.
After two more forfeits dropped the Wolves farther behind at 30-7, Payden Yeats pinned Peter Tudonu in 1:20 at 152. Hausken followed with a forfeit win at 170, but Smith lost a 2-0 decision to Austin Mundt at 182.
Keiser beat Gus Thompson by a 7-4 decision at 195 and Patten pinned Lee Perrington in 2:11 at 220. In the heavyweight match, Jojo Thompson pinned Andress in 1:33.
The Wolves won only one match against the Brawlers, but did narrowly lose two others. The Brawlers won six matches by fall, two by tech fall and two others by forfeit.
McGee got the lone points with 22-9 major decision over Easton Miller at 113. McGee several near falls but could never get the pin.
The close losses came at 132 with Whitney losing an 8-6 decision to Caleb Ruhl, and at 160 as Steven Hausken lost 11-6 to Chance Abraham.
Whitney fell behind 5-2 in the first period but tied the match in the third with a reversal. Ruhl broke free and got a take down with less than three seconds remaining.
Hausken and Abraham were also tied late in the match when Abraham got a reversal and a near fall as time expired.
