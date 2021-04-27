A group of Walker-Hackensack-Akeley brought home some trophies from two state tournaments.
Five Wrestling Wolves competed April at the Jaycees State Tournament held in Grand Rapids with three placing.
Fifth-grader Ella Henning took first by beating three boys, third-grader Grant Orton took first place with a 3-0 record, and fifth-grader Blake Orton went 1-2 and took third place.
Also competing were fifth-grader Cash Bullock and kindergartner Wyatt Stangle.
At the Minnesota Northwoods Youth Wrestling Association Crossing State Lines State Tournament in Sioux Falls, S.D., April 3-4, four WHA youth competed.
Fourth-graders Carson Jacobs and Chase Whitney each took fifth place with 5-2 records, eighth-grader Callen Whitney placed sixth with a 3-3 record, and Stangle finished with a 1-2 record.
