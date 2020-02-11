The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis pre-K through sixth-grade wrestling team had a successful weekend at both the Menahga individual and team tournaments.
The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis pre-K through sixth-grade wrestling team had a successful weekend at both the Menahga individual and team tournaments. Of the 12 wrestlers who competed in the Open Individual Tournament Feb. 7, the Wolves finished with a 20-5 record. The next day, the Wolves finished in fifth place with a 2-1 record. In the first round they won seven of the 13 matches only to fall to eventual champ Deer River 42-30. The Wolves then beat Thief River Falls Team 2 46-18 and Thief River Falls Team 1 76-6 with nine matches by fall.  In an open tournament in Perham Feb. 8, the Wolves had four wrestlers compete. The Wolves are coached by Pat Wood, Dave McGee and Nick Fisher.

