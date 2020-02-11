The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis pre-K through sixth-grade wrestling team had a successful weekend at both the Menahga individual and team tournaments. Of the 12 wrestlers who competed in the Open Individual Tournament Feb. 7, the Wolves finished with a 20-5 record. The next day, the Wolves finished in fifth place with a 2-1 record. In the first round they won seven of the 13 matches only to fall to eventual champ Deer River 42-30. The Wolves then beat Thief River Falls Team 2 46-18 and Thief River Falls Team 1 76-6 with nine matches by fall. In an open tournament in Perham Feb. 8, the Wolves had four wrestlers compete. The Wolves are coached by Pat Wood, Dave McGee and Nick Fisher.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.