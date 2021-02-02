UW-Madison fall dean’s list
The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized the following local students who were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester:
Connor Link, Longville, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List.
Sissel Anderson, Outing, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List.
UM-D fall semester dean’s list
The University of Minnesota-Duluth has announced hat the following area students were named to the fall semester dean’s list with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher:
Backus: Ashley Nordlund, senior, mathematics; Hannah Nordlund, sophomore, French studies.
Hackensack: Samuel Motzko, junior, pre-mechanical engineering; Emma Young, senior, civil engineering.
Outing: Abrial Schellinger, senior, communication sci/disord.
Nevis: Madeline Mitchell, freshman, biology
Remer: Jacklyn Robinson, sophomore, biology; Eryn Slagle, senior, psychology.
Walker: Brianna Raddatz, sophomore, biology; Caleb Strandlie, senior, civil engineering.
St. Cloud Tech honors lists
St. Cloud Technical and Community College reports that the following area students were named to honors lists for the fall semester:
Cynthia Tennier, Jenkins, President’s List (4.0 GPA)
Dominic Floria, Remer, Dean’s List (3.5-3,99 GPA)
