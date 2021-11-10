Lisa Pfannenstein wanted a name for her business that was both a symbol of and an homage to the wonderful lakes area in which she and her family lived, but also for where the store she envisioned and built is located.
“Anchored In” is a nautical term that also means to be strongly bonded and connected to a particular system; a way of life. It’s a great notion. Lisa added the words “home, life and style” to refine the store’s themes for their products. It fits nicely, as the name suggests, with both store locations in the Walker and Nisswa areas.
Lisa and her husband Al have been married for 33 years; they have a son, Michael, and two cats. She grew up the oldest daughter of a dairy farmer in central Minnesota, which is where she learned her rigorous work ethic and how to be a leader. That, combined with the firm resolve to treat others as you would like to be treated, got her to where she is today. This maxim also served as her business model, making integrity a priority over profit.
Their family roots reach down to St. Joseph, Minn., where her husband’s family emigrated from Germany. They both attended St. John’s and St. Ben’s universities. Lisa studied teaching and Al, finance.
Anchored In began years ago when, in a tragic turn of events at 25 years old, her husband was diagnosed with cancer the day after their son was born. During that three-year battle, Lisa began making and selling goods to help supplement the family’s income. It eventually grew into a wholesale candle manufacturing business which, in a span of 20 years, supplied over 800 shops across the country, as well as Japan and England.
This success led to two small boutiques. When the current location opened on Main Street in Nisswa, it focused on home goods and decor. Lisa added some apparel to “soften” the store, which quickly became the majority of sales.
The Walker store, located at 508 Minnesota Ave., has enough room to blend all three elements of the business plan: home, life and style. The ultimate goal is to provide customers with a one-of-a-kind experience that requires product lines unique to the Anchored In brand.
This quality comes at a cost as does choosing American-made products. Both of these factors weigh in on product selections. Products with thoughtful businesses behind them and philanthropic-based models always catch her eye first. Lisa is constantly striving to bring all of these elements together, which tightens margins but expands her reach to customers who are like-minded, conscientious and considerate when it comes to filling their homes with Anchored In products.
Inventory shortages, as well as delayed access to the Walker location, created some difficulties, but it allowed Lisa to offer a variety of products to see what customers might prefer. Thankfully she thrives on being creative, approaching things in a different manner than some.
The Walker store has ample space, with 3,000 square feet the store is settling in to. The focus is on apparel for women, with a small-children’s section. Coastal and modern home decor, home goods for daily living, and entertaining table top accessories are gaining popularity, but the inventory is ever-changing.
A majority of the 2022 apparel product lines are set and include Southern Tide, Cabana Life resort wear, Spartina 449, and Elegant Baby. Lisa hand picks and researches each brand in order to set Anchored In apart from other retailers.
Anchored In is located at 508 Minnesota Ave., and can be reached on Facebook or at 218-961-1985.
