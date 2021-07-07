 

 

A 34-year-old Cass Lake man was killed early Monday morning in a drive-by-shooting in Cass Lake.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that at 2:45 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a report of a drive-by shooting incident in the city. Deputies and first responders arrived and learned that an adult male was struck by gunfire while at a house party in a yard at a residence.

The victim, who has not been identfied, was transported by ambulance to the Cass Lake Indian Services Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing. Assisting were the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department, Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, MN Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Leech Lake Ambulance.

