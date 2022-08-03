BRAINERD — The Crossing Arts Alliance, a 501c3 nonprofit arts organization, offers arts workshops to the community in a variety of mediums.

Opportunities coming up include Terrarium Collage and Paper Printing with Lisa Ackerman Saturday (session 1) 10 a.m. to noon, (session 2) 1 to 3 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments