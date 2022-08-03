BRAINERD — The Crossing Arts Alliance, a 501c3 nonprofit arts organization, offers arts workshops to the community in a variety of mediums.
Opportunities coming up include Terrarium Collage and Paper Printing with Lisa Ackerman Saturday (session 1) 10 a.m. to noon, (session 2) 1 to 3 p.m.
In the first part of the workshop, students will learn to print their own colorful papers by monoprinting on a gelli plate with acrylic paints. We will explore adding texture through mark-making, and create a full color selection of prints that can be used in an assortment of projects.
After a short lunch break, students will return to use those papers to create a collage on a wood panel. A template will be provided to guide students through the creation of a terrarium scene. We will discuss layout and techniques for adhering and finishing the image.
Students will keep their 5x7 gelli plate, brayer, glue stick, and paint set after class, a retail value of $62.
A number of restaurants are within walking distance if students choose to leave for lunch, or they may opt to order in or bring their own lunches.
This class is $80 per person. Class size is limited to six. Crossing Arts members, as a benefit of membership, will receive a $10 gift card when attending the class.
Pre-payment is required. Cancellations made less than 48 hours before class may not be eligible for a refund. Classes will be held at The Crossing Arts Alliance at 711 Laurel Street, unless an alternate location is listed.
